Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Dismissal details behind closed doors

21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNTIL the public understands the cult of celebrity, headed by the Queen, keeps all controlled by the private financial system subservient as wage slaves, we remain a colony.

The point of the Whitlam dismissal is to establish if the crown well knew what was to happen.

Whitlam expected and should have received supply, and proved we pay to be over governed.

Malcolm Fraser redeemed himself by writing Dangerous Allies.

Unfortunately most politicians don't come to their senses until too late.

As Hawke did by supporting nuclear power multiple times at Woodford Folk Festival, but his boozing has overridden most things.

Apart from the number of editions, the Constitution Overview states "[T]he Constitution is the fundamental law of Australia binding everybody."

This is obviously not true as Native Title excludes the majority of Australians.

The original Constitution was amended to suit the requirements of Queen Victoria, her heirs and successors.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay

More Stories

gough whitlam malcolm fraser monarchy opinion queen republic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fisher faces heavy fine for 70 tonnes of unreported catches

        premium_icon Fisher faces heavy fine for 70 tonnes of unreported catches

        Crime A commercial fisher who failed to make necessary records of fishing activities for 18 months has faced Maclean Local Court.

        5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        premium_icon 5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        Council News Should councillors get a payrise? What next for the South Grafton visitor centre?...

        North Coast juniors christen freshly surfaced Ellem Oval

        premium_icon North Coast juniors christen freshly surfaced Ellem Oval

        AFL Grafton had a mixed bag of results to open the junior season against Coffs Harbour...

        Baryulgil bull puts man in hospital

        premium_icon Baryulgil bull puts man in hospital

        Rural Ambulance and chopper called to man with neck injuries from collision