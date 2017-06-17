LETTER: Fight to save historic Tabulam Bridge Pt I

HAYLEY Talbot's journey down the Clarence (31/5) was a wonderful story about an adventure down our mighty river. She would have had "fun” getting past the six little elevated causeways, but when she reached the bridge at Tabulam, the only flood proof crossing on the Clarence between its headwaters and Grafton, she would have sailed under it, with 20m clearance.

The only village, on the river's banks, she would have encountered before Copmanhurst was Tabulam, which is two interdependent communities. Tabulam village is on the east bank and Jubullum, the largest Aboriginal village in Northern NSW is on the west side.

As the traffic density and truck weights have increased, the RMS, as part of the "Bridges in the Bush” program is going to build a new two lane bridge next to the old one. And "everyone” I talked to - it was a small sample - agreed that the new bridge is necessary. Ditto that the old bridge be retained as a pedestrian bridge.

The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River from helicopter. John Ibbotson

Unfortunately the RMS rightly stated that if the old bridge remained they would not be responsible for maintaining it. The Kyogle and Tenterfield councils were offered the opportunity to take it over. They asked the RMS experts how much this maintenance would cost and were told: "The annual average maintenance expenditure for the bridge over the last 10 years is in the order of $700,000. Future maintenance costs are forecast to be higher due to critical elements which will need replacement.”

The councils obviously didn't accept the offer. The RMS used the same figures to have the bridge delisted as a historical site. Bye-bye bridge.

But wait a minute! $700,000 a year for ten years is $7,000,000 or $13,461 every week, for 520 weeks. In other words the RMS figures were false and farcical and used because it's their culture, if they can get away with it, to demolish the old when they build the new. (They also used the same tactics for the Sportsmans Creek Bridge whose cost would be "$500,000/year, and future major renovations would cost $10 million.) Obviously the CVC said "forget it!”

I have asked the RMS for documents justifying these figures, along with other unsubstantiated negative remarks they have made, but so far no reply. Seems like I will have to up the importance of the requestor.

Recently I spoke to Macca, on his Sunday ABC show, about lighthouses and commented on the bridge. From this I received a wonderful number of supportive emails.If you would be interested in helping save this remarkable structure send me an email at bridgesau@bigpond.com.

And Hayley, maybe you could write a letter on your thoughts as you paddled down towards the bridge.

I haven't canoed there (creaking joints), but I did take a helicopter to look at the river and bridge from above. It is the most scenic part of the Clarence River catchment. It is an amazing area and this bridge is the key to encourage people to visit. It would also improve the safety of people moving between the two communities.

- John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad