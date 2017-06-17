21°
News

LETTER: Fight to save historic Tabulam Bridge Pt I

John Ibbotson | 17th Jun 2017 4:16 PM
The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River from helicopter.
The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River from helicopter. John Ibbotson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAYLEY Talbot's journey down the Clarence (31/5) was a wonderful story about an adventure down our mighty river. She would have had "fun” getting past the six little elevated causeways, but when she reached the bridge at Tabulam, the only flood proof crossing on the Clarence between its headwaters and Grafton, she would have sailed under it, with 20m clearance.

The only village, on the river's banks, she would have encountered before Copmanhurst was Tabulam, which is two interdependent communities. Tabulam village is on the east bank and Jubullum, the largest Aboriginal village in Northern NSW is on the west side.

As the traffic density and truck weights have increased, the RMS, as part of the "Bridges in the Bush” program is going to build a new two lane bridge next to the old one. And "everyone” I talked to - it was a small sample - agreed that the new bridge is necessary. Ditto that the old bridge be retained as a pedestrian bridge.

The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River from helicopter.
The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River from helicopter. John Ibbotson

Unfortunately the RMS rightly stated that if the old bridge remained they would not be responsible for maintaining it. The Kyogle and Tenterfield councils were offered the opportunity to take it over. They asked the RMS experts how much this maintenance would cost and were told: "The annual average maintenance expenditure for the bridge over the last 10 years is in the order of $700,000. Future maintenance costs are forecast to be higher due to critical elements which will need replacement.”

The councils obviously didn't accept the offer. The RMS used the same figures to have the bridge delisted as a historical site. Bye-bye bridge.

But wait a minute! $700,000 a year for ten years is $7,000,000 or $13,461 every week, for 520 weeks. In other words the RMS figures were false and farcical and used because it's their culture, if they can get away with it, to demolish the old when they build the new. (They also used the same tactics for the Sportsmans Creek Bridge whose cost would be "$500,000/year, and future major renovations would cost $10 million.) Obviously the CVC said "forget it!”

I have asked the RMS for documents justifying these figures, along with other unsubstantiated negative remarks they have made, but so far no reply. Seems like I will have to up the importance of the requestor.

Recently I spoke to Macca, on his Sunday ABC show, about lighthouses and commented on the bridge. From this I received a wonderful number of supportive emails.If you would be interested in helping save this remarkable structure send me an email at bridgesau@bigpond.com.

And Hayley, maybe you could write a letter on your thoughts as you paddled down towards the bridge.

I haven't canoed there (creaking joints), but I did take a helicopter to look at the river and bridge from above. It is the most scenic part of the Clarence River catchment. It is an amazing area and this bridge is the key to encourage people to visit. It would also improve the safety of people moving between the two communities.

- John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad

Grafton Daily Examiner
$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

The State Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund can't help the Grafton Regional Gallery just now says local MP Chris Gulaptis.

Major construction work begins for new Grafton bridge

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis watches construction get under way.

Piles driven in for second Clarence crossing at Grafton

Rates debate rages at community meeting

CFMEU North Coast representative Dean Reily, Peter Kelly, HSU Organiser Public Health Division and Robert Usher from Clarence Valley Community Unions.

Community unions meeting continues rate debate in the Clarence.

10 things this to do this week

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

From markets to soup days, check out what's happening

Local Partners

Clarence Valley Parenting Festival kicks off

12 day festival for Clarence Valley parents

Help library give the gift of fun to kids

Sevi Griffin, Jagger Jensen-Young and Beatrix Woodleigh get down with some toys in the Yamba Playgroup rooms.

Yamba Toy Library holding fundraiser

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

IN LATE 2009, Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at the too-young age of 32.

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained, polished...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

Commercial RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, ... $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

1 1 $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $425,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Here&#39;s your opportunity

27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $62,500

This vacant allotment adjoins 26 Jubilee Avenue and is a gently undulating 701.9m2 building block. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

IT&#39;S TIME FOR YOU Go get it!!

18 Angus Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 Auction

It's time to reap all the rewards of years past, time to start living again. You don't have to renovate, you don't have to settle for less than amazing and it's...

2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND ONE HISTORIC BUILDING IN A PRIME GRAFTON LOCALE

155-157 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

1 1 Auction

CARVE out your dream home, develop units (4 unit complex DA approved), subdivide - all is possible here with the right approvals. Known locally as the Oddfellows...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!