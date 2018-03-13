LETTER: Health van to help men who 'haven't had time'

MHERV, Men's Health Educational Rural Van, is a purpose-built caravan with two consulting rooms that is visiting 56 centres over a period of 12 months and will be in Grafton next Friday and Saturday, March 16-17. It has a full-time male registered nurse who will conduct health tests among rural men.

MHERV is out and about in rural NSW to save lives. Sounds a bit dramatic maybe but plenty of rural men just drop dead in the paddock, because "nobody saw it coming”.

Do you know that many men in rural Australia "haven't had time” to have a check-up, many haven't seen a surgery door for years!

MHERV'S job is to shine a light in the future for these blokes, with a few simple tests. It is a 10 minute exercise which often saves lives.

Blood pressure just to check the heart isn't too stressed.

Body mass - height, weight and girth

Blood sugar levels - just a pin-prick in the finger to make sure there's no type 2 diabetes, which is manageable even if there is

Cholesterol - just another pin-prick to see if levels are high and need attention

This "free” service has been set up by Rotary, managed and directed by volunteer Rotarians; MHERV has shown by results that there is a real need to test rural men for health issues.

"It's a very confidential screening” where they take away the results of the tests personally, with advice to see their own Doctor, should the registered nurse see that the test indicated an issue.

Quite soon, when the word got around that nobody was forced to do anything nasty but that lives had been saved, more and more men were coming to MHERV for their free 10-minute confidential tests.

MHERV will be parked near the trade area of Bunnings car park (South Grafton) this Friday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Visit MHERV, just man-up and get tested. Your family and friends will be happy that you did!

Denis Green, Grafton Rotary Club