MARCH: The Maclean pipe band marching down River St as part of the Highland Gathering parade.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Maclean’s dead centre of Clarence tourism

Bill North
31st Jul 2020 2:00 PM
YOUR SAY

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Maclean - A major tourist centre in the Clarence Valley?

• IT DOESN'T have any parking for tourist vehicles. (At least it doesn't have 'boots' to the footpath parking)

• At the east end of town there isn't any way to do a U-turn in order to do another pass at finding a parking spot... although one is being built in Yamba.

• There is limited variety of places to eat and interesting shops to browse in.

• It doesn't have a real campground.

• There are no service centres for filling up and emptying out on the detour from and to the highway.

• And now there is a discussion going on to put a funeral home in the middle of the main street.

Even considering the Maclean RSL site as a possibility confirms that Maclean has lost the plot (although there is a synergy between funeral homes and plots).

On the other hand, we could rename the town Macmorguesville, which would attract curiosity seekers.

John Ibbotson

Gulmarrad

