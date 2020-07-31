LETTER: Maclean’s dead centre of Clarence tourism

MARCH: The Maclean pipe band marching down River St as part of the Highland Gathering parade.

MARCH: The Maclean pipe band marching down River St as part of the Highland Gathering parade.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: letters@dailyexaminer.com.au

SMS the editor on 0431 375 205 with the word LETTER and a space in front of your message.

Add this shortcut to your favourites or follow the topic Clarence Letters to make sure you see all the latest letters to the editor.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Maclean - A major tourist centre in the Clarence Valley?

• IT DOESN'T have any parking for tourist vehicles. (At least it doesn't have 'boots' to the footpath parking)

• At the east end of town there isn't any way to do a U-turn in order to do another pass at finding a parking spot... although one is being built in Yamba.

• There is limited variety of places to eat and interesting shops to browse in.

• It doesn't have a real campground.

• There are no service centres for filling up and emptying out on the detour from and to the highway.

• And now there is a discussion going on to put a funeral home in the middle of the main street.

Even considering the Maclean RSL site as a possibility confirms that Maclean has lost the plot (although there is a synergy between funeral homes and plots).

On the other hand, we could rename the town Macmorguesville, which would attract curiosity seekers.

John Ibbotson

Gulmarrad