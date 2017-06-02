LETTER: Sea level debate gets blood levels rising

Oxfam activists wearing polar bear costumes stage a demonstration outside the venue of the U.N. climate change conference in Nusa Dua, Bali island, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007. Developing nations at the U.N. Climate Change Conference demanded rapid transfers of technology to help them combat global warming, while a report warned that some of Asia's biggest cities could be threatened by rising sea levels. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

GLUG, Glug, Glug

Here we go again. Another regurgitation from the desperate AGW (anthropogenic global warming) folk and their computer models of the rising seas, which are coming to engulf us.

Since 1800 the sea level have risen 1.7mm/year or 17cm (7")/century. If it goes to 3mm/year as they predicted, that would only be 30cm (12") by 2120. Hardly a figure to panic about. To put that in perspective: We have tides which go up and down by 170cm and where I lived in Alaska they had tides of 1300cm (42ft) twice a day.

Al Gore started this fear mongering with a 1200cm rise by 2100; Flannery raised it to 2500cm by 2025 and Robyn Williams (an actor) on the ABC's kids Science Show, predicted 10,000cm this century!"

So why this sudden outburst? NASA is closing down its climate department and NOAA is before a congressional hearing trying to explain why they've been fudging their figures.

Even our CSIRO "will slash half (70) of its scientists in its Oceans and Atmosphere division". This includes Dr John Church, who was "fired" while "...retracing previous journeys along the 170W longitude line, (which goes from pole to pole, half way between Australia and South America), to measure precisely how key parameters such as temperature, salinity and acidity (alkalinity) are changing". Wow! Firing people for boondoggling seems appropriate.

Although Tim Howard's front page (May 23) dutifully reported the latest repetition of the drowning of the Clarence Valley, Bill North (May 25) went overboard by breathlessly telling us that "...grunge rock singer Eddie Vedder chose Pearl Jam's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction to broach the subject of climate change".

Bill went on "...why would someone like Vedder make this up? What has he got to gain from it, exactly?"

It probably makes him an adored prophet of fear, by the religion of doom lemmings.

Nathan Eaton from spatial mapping consultants NGIS, summed up the real reason with "more research needs to be done, and mapping should be updated annually and used to guide coastal planning policies into the future. It just shows that we need to be doing more and more modelling". In other words give us oodles and oodles of cash for the next 100 years.

And before DEX puts "fake news" like this on their front page they should keep in mind what some of the online comments said:

"Nice work stuffing up any sales in the Clarence Valley."

"Real clever reporting. Some believers who were thinking of purchasing land here will no longer do so. Great for the future of the valley."

"Well done DEX, you just scared off every potential business that was thinking about coming to the valley."

John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad