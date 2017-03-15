LETTER: Trim solution to end sticky issue at Maclean

THE sticky issue of what to do about Maclean's flying fox plague drags on, with no resolution in sight after at least 20 years of deliberation.

Community members including high school students and their families have highlighted health issues from the smelly mess, politicians both state and federal have thumped their desks and chests and promised action.

Working groups and committees have been formed. All the while, those people with a greener tinge speak out without jumping up and down, in fear of injuring the frogs in their pockets.

And now, the answer. What about the trees the bats call home? Hold the 'phone, I'm not saying chop 'em down! I'm proposing that the trees around the high school and nearby homes be severely trimmed.

Limbs and foliage branching out from the trees could be removed, wiping out the camping ground altogether. No bat is going to hang in thin air like a politician's promise, is it?

I'm no botanist, but I'd guess that those missing limbs would grow back ... thicker and greener ... in a couple of years. By then, the bats would have found a new home (like Yamba, for instance, which has no high school to assault).

Tell you what, try it with, say, six trees and see what happens. Money for the job is not a problem. The State Government is throwing anti-bat money around like it grows on trees.

Look, remove the foliage and the bats just can't hang around. Simples.

Ian Thomson, Ulmarra

THE STORY SO FAR: