LETTER: Why the bat situation is beyond a joke

Edwina Cameron | 7th Mar 2017 3:34 PM
The flying foxes in the rainforest outside Maclean High school. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.
The flying foxes in the rainforest outside Maclean High school. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

I AM writing to voice my concern over the bat colony residing near the Maclean High School. This situation is beyond a joke.

>> RELATED STORY: Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

The smell is disgusting, the excrement is everywhere throughout the school. The school employs someone to come in the early morning just to wash it from the handrails.

Teachers, staff and students are running the gauntlet from their car to the school every day. Their cars are getting ruined from exposure. Kids cannot partake in lessons outside due to the bat noise and also the unhygienic conditions. On the way down to the ag farm the bats are hanging so low from the branches the kids can touch them.

Kids are coming home with bat faeces on their clothes, shoes and bags. Sometimes the kids are also not eating their lunches because of the stench and the fact that the mess from the bats is all over their table or bench.

This is not acceptable. I think it is disgusting and I am not alone. This community has had enough.

There are many more reasons and a lot of anger from the parents and students both past and present.

Teacher morale is hitting rock bottom.

Not to mention the disease and viruses these creatures potentially harbour as this letter would be too long.

It is time to do something about this, Clarence Valley Council.

Edwina Cameron, Maclean

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bats clarence valley council flying foxes maclean high school

Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school.

Parents demand answers to school's flying fox problem

