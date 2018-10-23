LETTERS: Fair go for Pauline

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks to the media as she leaves the campaign party house in Buderim.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks to the media as she leaves the campaign party house in Buderim. MICK TSIKAS

Fair go for Pauline

THE media has had a field day last week in highlighting the despicable and unjust attack on DrKaren Phelps in her run-up to the by-election.

Rightly so.

The media also has had a field day last week in crucifying Pauline Hanson for her statement that it's OK to be white; ever-branded as a white supremacist statement linked to those far right fascists and Klu Klux Klansmen of America and elsewhere. What absolute garbage!

Ms Hanson would not have a clue how her words could in any way be linked to such extremists and neither would the vast majority of Australians.

What she is portraying is an ideology supported by a great number of Australians who believe reconciliation occurred decades ago and it is now overdue for the Aborigines to identify as Australians just as people from all races, creeds and ethnic groups should do.

United we stand, divided we fall.

Anyone who does not accept this philosophy should leave.

What amazes me is the hypocrisy of double standards meted out to this lady who stands by her convictions and many times is admired for her guts and determination to stand tall and speak her mind.

I think her advisers have a lot to answer for in not doing their job.

DAVID STUART

Tantitha

Gods help them

SCOTT Morrison and his collection of political misfits are so consumed by their own self-interest and convoluted rhetoric that they are again ignoring the obvious fact that their policies stink, as they continue to blame everything else for their impending political demise.

It is doubtful if even their preferred gods can help them save power, as we all know that gods work in mysterious ways.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Other side

ANDREW Bolt is of course entitled to voice his opinion on the contents of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (NM, 20/10).

However, in the public interest, will you now invite an Australian climate scientist to comment on Bolt's remarks in next Saturday's NewsMail?

ALAN CORBETT

Moore Park Beach

Future is veganism

I HAD a good laugh when I read Peter Scanlen's letter (NM, 22/10).

As a long-time vegan, I have access to so many easy Mexican, Italian, Asian and Indian vegan recipes from the internet using delicious herbs and spices, not sugar as you suggest.

The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change states "... inefficiencies in the conversion of agricultural and primary (eg crops) in the feed-animal products pathways ... overall emissions from food systems could be reduced by targeting the demand for meat and other livestock products".

Land used to grow crops to feed animals would be utilised to grow food directly to humans.

Veganism has been scientifically proven to be the healthiest, most sustainable way to eat and is gaining momentum worldwide because of it.

DIANE CORNELIUS

Seacliff Park, SA

Silica dust damage

ARE you one of the 600,000 Australians exposed to silica dust at work?

As we mark National Safe Work Month, Cancer Council Queensland would like to call for increased awareness of cancer-causing agents in the workplace, including an unseen cancer risk - silica dust.

Silica dust is a fine dust that can be found in some stone, rock, sand, gravel and clay - as well as bricks, tiles, concrete and some plastic materials.

When these materials are worked on or cut, silica is released as a fine dust that's 100 times smaller than a grain of sand.

It's so small you can't see it - but if you breathe it in, in some cases it can lead to lung cancer.

We estimate that silica dust is causing over 230 lung cancer cases each year across the country. These are cancer cases that could have easily been prevented through dust prevention or control, adequate ventilation or personal respiratory protection.

Miners, construction workers, engineers and agriculture workers are just some of the industries where workers could be exposed to silica dust at work.

The theme for this year's National Safe Work Month is 'A moment is all it takes'.

This is important because a moment's forethought can prevent harm.

It's critical that both employers and employees are aware of all cancer-causing hazards and behaviours in the workplace, as putting in place control measures can help reduce cancer risk.

When it comes to silica, proper protection is a lot more than just wearing a dust mask. It includes on-site ventilation, using specialised tools with appropriate blades and dust suppression features and a range of other important safeguards.

If you or someone you employ are regularly demolishing materials, sandcasting, sandblasting, bricklaying or cutting stone, tiles or bricks, you need to get informed about silica dust now.

If Queenslanders are concerned about silica or other possible cancer-causing agents in their workplace, contact Cancer Council on 131120 or sign up to our free cancer prevention program QUEST via www.quest.org.au.

CHRIS McMILLAN

Chief executive officer

Cancer Council Queensland