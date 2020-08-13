LETTERS: Pedestrian headaches, Fred's feud and Legacy’s plea

Send your letter to the editor of the Daily Examiner via email to letters@dailyexaminer.com.au

Legacy awaits your generous donation during COVID-19

AS YOU are aware COVID-19 is impacting on a lot of people in the world right now, and has meant that some things have not been able to take place like they usually would, which brings me to why I am writing this.

Legacy Week is approaching (Aug 30 – Sept 5) and as Grafton is aware you would usually find all our legatees sitting throughout the main street, and at Grafton Shoppingworld, and have some walking the businesses also.

However unfortunately this cannot happen this year which will impact what Legacy does for the war widows and families they support.

So this year if anyone would be so generous in wanting to donate and help out in these current times they can call Grafton Legacy on 6642 2669 and speak with Denise and Bob about how to make a donation.

Ron Shoebridge and Bob McFarlane at the Grafton Legacy stall in 2017.

Please remember that every cent/dollar makes a difference. Your support will be mostly appreciated.

Kind Regards,

Sjane Shoebridge (legatee)

South Grafton

Concerns about Yamba-Treelands roundabout plans

CURRENTLY at the intersection of Yamba Road and Treelands Drive there are two lanes eastbound, including a lane to turn left into Treelands Drive and there are two lanes from Treelands Drive including a lane to turn left into Yamba Road eastbound or to access the Shell service station.

With the new roundabout, it appears there will be only one lane in and out.

Also, what about cars exiting Shell? Can they turn right? And can B-doubles stay off the roundabout if turning?

There are concerns the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr will result in less lanes for traffic.

There are other features worth raising too:

Currently traffic turning out of Treelands Drive has to give way to Yamba Road traffic.

If there is no eastbound traffic on Yamba Road the Treelands Drive traffic will be able to enter the roundabout and the westbound traffic on Yamba Rd will (supposedly) have to give way to them. This would be more likely to happen in the morning.

Also for westbound traffic on Yamba Road it doesn’t even seem to have any roundabout to contend with or slow down for.

And where will pedestrians be able to safely cross Yamba Road, particularly near the roundabout?

Actually, Yamba Road effectively bisects Yamba and yet there is not one place along the whole four kilometres where pedestrians have the right of way to cross the road.

This is particularly ridiculous at Angourie Road, which has the primary school in it. If any student lives north of Yamba Road it appears they have to be dropped off and collected.

I’m sure if you sit down and play motorists, you’ll come up with other stupidities.

John Ibbotson

Gulmarrad

Fred puts wind up Ted’s twilight zone

SORRY Ted, you should check the battery in your calculator. Recently deceased wind power advocate Paul Gipe (1955/2020) assessed the number of abandoned wind turbines in America as being 4500 with 500 in the state of California alone.

According to Paul Gipe, Hawaii has six wind farms now abandoned and derelict while California has bitten the bullet and started to dismantle those derelict eyesores of its own due to threats of multimillion-dollar class actions.

Koolkhan power station served its purpose magnificently, constantly supplying 20 MW of electricity to its customers over its 27-year existence.

Comparing constant coal-fired baseload power to the intermittent power provided by a wind turbine running at 33 per cent of its capacity of 1.5MW is a step into the twilight zone.

Fred Perring

Halfway Creek

Doubts over new Jubilee St pedestrian-cycle path.

SUPPOSEDLY pedestrians and cyclists are supposed to use the new path from the freeway underpass to get to Maclean.

Currently this means they effectively have to walk on Cameron Street after the roundabout, and it is not as safe a walk as the over the hill footpath-less way.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the path pedestrians are now expected to take between Townsend and Maclean upon completion of the Maclean Interchange as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

When is there going to be a path joining up with the current one?

John Ibbotson

Gulmarrad

