Letters reveal opposition wrong about 326 council complaints

Hayden Johnson
by
18th May 2018 12:15 AM
THE Deputy Premier has released a letter from the chairman of the Crime and Corruption Commission to disprove the LNP's claim she had received 326 complaints about the conduct of the Ipswich City Council.

Jackie Trad, the former local government minister, tabled three letters in the State Parliament yesterday after Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington claimed she had not acted on hundreds of complaints.

According to a letter from the Department of Local Government, Acting Director-General Greg Chemello confirmed 326 pages were released to the LNP under a Right to Information request.

The 326 pages contained three complaints.

A letter to the Deputy Premier from CCC chairman Allan MacSporran confirmed the three complaints, dated August 15, 2016, October 22, 2016, and August 30, 2017, were received by the commission.

"All complaints have been assessed by the CCC," Mr MacSporran wrote.

Ms Trad tabled the three letters to disprove Ms Frecklington's "misleading allegations".

"As I said yesterday in the House, all of this material had been provided to the CCC for them to assess if warranted," Ms Trad said.

"I am now able to also provide a letter from the chairman of the CCC confirming that all of these matters had been assessed by the CCC.

"These letters further confirm that the statements made on Tuesday were misleading."

The Opposition leader alleged "an avalanche of corruption complaints" about the Ipswich council "proves Queensland Labor turns a blind eye to corruption in its own ranks".

Earlier this wee,k Ms Frecklington was quizzed about her claim hundreds of complaints had been made.

"I will apologise if it isn't 326," she responded.

Her office yesterday declined to comment on the tabled documents and pointed to Ms Frecklington's assertion on Wednesday that she believed 326 complaints had been received.

She said she "didn't deliberately mislead" parliament.

