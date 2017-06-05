LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Turf St school signs in the wrong

IN RESPONSE to the article on page 6 (DEX May 30), the school signs on Turf St are poorly displayed.

On the approach to the sign heading north out to Junction Hill this sign has been moved (not facing forward). I believe it's from being twisted in a very heavy wind storm back in December 2015 and is facing Fanning Ave. You cannot see it clearly, great if you are coming out from Fanning Ave but not along Turf St.

I have rung and asked numerous people at the RMS to have this rectified but to date nothing. The crossing guard has been narrowly missed on a daily basis by vehicles who cannot see this sign or choose not to slow down.

The latest incident was (Monday) afternoon about 3.15pm. A Qld registered four-wheel-drive vehicle pulling a double horse float, who came from the racecourse in Powell St doing well above the speed limit, almost collected the crossing guard who was standing in the middle of the road with the "Stop Sign” paddle held high. He was getting ready to call the children out. I am so thankful this man has "trained” these children not to come onto the road until he calls them.

This incident was witnessed by a number of parents and a local ambulance officer who approached the crossing guard to ask if he was okay. I believe this incident has been reported to his superiors.

I know there have been complaints about this signage since December 2015 as I have lodged them with the RMS myself. Why, when this is the main road (Summerland Way or Highway 91) linking Grafton to Casino, St Mary's School does not have the extra flashing ring as well as the "wig wag” lights the same as Centenary Dr or Ulmarra?

Why does Grafton High (Mary St) have one of these signs with the extra flashing ring plus "wig wag” lights outside the back of the club? Is this a high vehicle area? Not since they moved the Grafton District Service Club entrance to Fry St. And not as high as St Mary's School with small children waiting to cross this highway. So, why cannot this one be removed and replaced with just "wig wag” lights and then installed at Turf St to keep these smaller children and crossing guard safe?

I have been told by RMS the cost is very high to have these lights in place - monetary value or a person's life? I know what I choose. Please something must be done before there is a serious incident. Please fix this signage.

Barbara Paul, All Areas Driver Training