Level 4 water restrictions in place across Clarence Valley

INTERRUPTED power supply to Shannon Creek dam due to bushfire activity has forced Clarence Valley Council to impose Level 4 water restrictions.

The bushfires across the region has resulted in power problems for the dam, causing the water pumps to trip out and the area has not been safe enough for council staff to connect the back-up generator.

The Rural Fire Service has advised the council access to the site will not be available until at least Wednesday.

Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay said some water was being transferred from Coffs Harbour through the regional water supply.

"If we are able to achieve the target consumption level of 10 to 12 megalitres per day for the council area, there is enough water in the system for several weeks," he said.

"We will resume pumping from Shannon Creek Dam as soon as we are able to safely attend the site and we will be able to lift Level 4 restrictions as soon as we can start pumping.

"Level 4 restrictions mean no outdoor water use is permitted, including irrigation. Water carting for road construction is prohibited. Commercial and industrial water use and stock watering is permitted."