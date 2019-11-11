Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfires have resulted in interrupted power supply to Shannon Creek Dam.
Bushfires have resulted in interrupted power supply to Shannon Creek Dam.
Council News

Level 4 water restrictions in place across Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
by
11th Nov 2019 11:59 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

INTERRUPTED power supply to Shannon Creek dam due to bushfire activity has forced Clarence Valley Council to impose Level 4 water restrictions.

The bushfires across the region has resulted in power problems for the dam, causing the water pumps to trip out and the area has not been safe enough for council staff to connect the back-up generator.

The Rural Fire Service has advised the council access to the site will not be available until at least Wednesday.

Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay said some water was being transferred from Coffs Harbour through the regional water supply.

"If we are able to achieve the target consumption level of 10 to 12 megalitres per day for the council area, there is enough water in the system for several weeks," he said. 

"We will resume pumping from Shannon Creek Dam as soon as we are able to safely attend the site and we will be able to lift Level 4 restrictions as soon as we can start pumping.

"Level 4 restrictions mean no outdoor water use is permitted, including irrigation. Water carting for road construction is prohibited. Commercial and industrial water use and stock watering is permitted."

What each water restriction level means in the Clarence Valley
What each water restriction level means in the Clarence Valley CVC
clarence fires clarence valley council cvc rural fire service shannon creek dam water restrictions
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Tigers stall on big-money move

    Tigers stall on big-money move
    • 11th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HSC students impacted by bush fire can still sit exams

        HSC students impacted by bush fire can still sit exams

        News STUDENTS worried about whether they will be able to sit their exams should contact their school.

        • 11th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Smoky skies prompt health warning for asthmatics

        Smoky skies prompt health warning for asthmatics

        Health Anyone suffering from breathing problems should contact 000

        • 11th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        FIRE FURY: 'One of my friends hid in her car with her baby'

        premium_icon FIRE FURY: 'One of my friends hid in her car with her baby'

        People and Places Former Grafton Jaca queen mourns for her nearby hometown of Wytaliba

        FIRE ALERT LEVELS: What they mean

        FIRE ALERT LEVELS: What they mean

        News What do the bush fire alert levels mean?

        • 11th Nov 2019 11:24 AM