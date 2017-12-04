Level-headed Green helps guide Westlawn to win

SCORING SPREE: Westlawn's Noah Green swipes at a high ball on his way to 49 against South Services.

WESTLAWN v SOUTH SERVICES: Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn was buoyed by the triumphant return of former medium pacer Bryce Speechley at the weekend.

Speechley, who is back in the Clarence Valley for the summer, was instrumental with three late wickets to seal a four-run victory against South Services in round five of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League.

Speechley, a former first grade rugby union star for Grafton Redmen, played his fair share of Premier League cricket for Westlawn almost a decade ago and has been playing as a second-change seamer for Broadbeach Robina in the Gold Coast First Grade competition.

The medium-pacer worked well in tandem with Nathan Blanch (3 for 32 off 8) as they bowled South Services out for 129 - four runs short of Westlawn's 133 - in the 33rd over.

While the bowling side worked well to contain the South Services attack led by a fighting knock of 48 from captain Tom Kroehnert, it was Westlawn young gun Noah Green who proved all the difference with the bat.

Westlawn's top order failed to fire on what was a tricky pitch to manage in the early stages and soon found themselves struggling under a barrage of fast bowling from South Services' Josh Amos (4 for 29 off 7).

With his side struggling at 4-12, stand-in skipper Brad Inmon (18) attempted to right the ship with Speechley (10) before Green came in and guided the ball to all parts of McKittrick Park on his way to 49.

The young striker showed patience beyond his years to bat well with the tail including a 76-run stand with Blanch (28).

JACA HOTEL WESTLAWN V SOUTH SERVICES

At McKittrick Park

Toss: South Services

Umpires: Paul Ensby

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c Peady b Harris 2

B Shipman lbw b Harris 0

R Hackett c McLennan b Amos 4

L McLachlan c Peady b Amos 0

BJ Inmon c Kroehnert b Thompson 18

B Speechley c Kroehnert b Cleaver 10

N Green c Peady b Amos 49

KR Chaffey lbw b Thompson 0

N Blanch c Thompson b Scott 28

Z Page b Cleaver 3

JA Blanch not out 2

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 15, nb 0) 17

ALL-OUT for 133

Overs: 36.3

FoW: 1-3(PJ Vidler) 2-7(R Hackett) 3-7(L McLachlan) 4-12(B Shipman) 5-40(B Speechley) 6-43(BJ Inmon) 7-44(KR Chaffey) 8-120(N Blanch) 9-126(Z Page) 10-133(N Green)

Bowling: L Harris 5-0-16-1, J Amos 7-0-29-4, DW Cleaver 8-0-18-2, LR Thompson 5-0-19-2, J Kelleher 4-0-24-0, BG Scott 8-1-25-1

South Services 1st Innings

DW Cleaver b N Blanch 17

T Kroehnert b Hackett 48

SL McLennan run out (BJ Inmon) 15

J Peady c Shipman b JA Blanch 11

LJ Sullivan lbw b JA Blanch 0

J Rainbow b Speechley 4

J Amos c McLachlan b N Blanch 4

L Harris b Speechley 4

LR Thompson b N Blanch 12

J Kelleher b Speechley 0

Extras (b 2, lb 3, w 9, nb 0) 14

ALL-OUT for 129

Overs: 32.1

FoW: 1-40(DW Cleaver) 2-82(T Kroehnert) 3-102(J Peady) 4-102(LJ Sullivan) 5-107(SL McLennan) 6-112(J Rainbow) 7-112(J Amos) 8-124(L Harris) 9-128(LR Thompson) 10-128(J Kelleher)

Bowling: N Blanch 8-1-32-3, Z Page 6-0-39-0, B Speechley 4.1-1-13-3, JA Blanch 8-1-23-2, R Hackett 6-1-17-1

* WESTLAWN won by four runs.