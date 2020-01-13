Lewis explodes for 88 as Harwood blow Iluka out of the water

Harwood's Evan Lewis explodes at the crease during the LCCA first grade match between Harwood and Iluka at Harwood Oval.

LCCA FIRST GRADE :Title challengers Harwood have cemented their spot in second place after a thumping win over fierce rivals Iluka on Saturday.

Iluka came to Harwood Oval off the back off a narrow win over their southern opposition in round 6 but spearheaded by a huge innings by Evan Lewis (88 not out), the home side made short work of the visitors 127-run total, chasing the tally for 2/128 in just 17.1 overs.

Harwood utility man Matt Young was pleased with his sides bowling performance at a top-notch Harwood Oval.

Harwood's Sean McFarlane on the defence during the LCCA first grade match between Harwood and Iluka at an immaculate Harwood Oval.

“Iluka went in to bat first and we bowled and fielded pretty well,” Young said.

“It was a really good wicket with a quick outfield. I thought we did well to keep them down to a low total.”

But Young said the game was won with the bat, as Lewis launched 14 fours and 3 sixes en route to a huge total off just 50 balls.

“Lewis batted really well. He really took it to them. He’s been batting pretty well all season really so it was good to see him pick up where he left off before Christmas,” he said.

Harwood fast bowler Dean Carroll (3 for 40 off 6.6) led the wickets for his side, with Luke Richardson (2 for 31 off 5) and captain Trent Lobb (2 for 22 off 4) close behind.

The win puts Harwood on two wins to Iluka’s one between the two sides this season and Young said it was an important win.

Iluka's Corey Kempshall rockets one in during the LCCA first grade match between Harwood and Iluka at Harwood Oval.

“It’s always good to beat Iluka. It’s been close every time we’ve played them and we were lucky enough to get over them comfortably this time,” he said.

“They beat us by one or so runs last time. They’re a good bunch of blokes, Iluka. It’s good to see them up for the contest.”

While late rain cut the other match of the round short, Young said Harwood were wrapped up before drinks.

“We didn’t get any rain because we finished up pretty quick. It was good to get home early,” he said.

“There was a stinking hot patch for about an hour before the cool breeze kicked in but it’s great to get some rain either way.”

Young hopes the win can put them in good stead heading into a tough clash next weekend.

“It’s a good start to the year but we’ve got Maclean United next weekend. We’re hoping to give them a run for their money,” he said.