Hamilton swipes Vettel, lodges complaint

LEWIS Hamilton will demand answers from F1's governing body about Sebastian Vettel's driving in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In an action-packed race in Baku, Vettel's driving behind the safety car went largely unnoticed.

However, Hamilton has claimed the Ferrari driver was breaking the rules, The Sun reports.

Hamilton accused Vettel of deliberately slowing down and accelerating, causing a concertina effect through the chasing pack and risking a collision.

The Brit said he would speak to race director Charlie Whiting at the Spanish GP for clarification over the rules.

"The rules are when the safety car goes you're not allowed to start, stop, start, stop," Hamilton said.

"You're not allowed to gas and then brake, you're not allowed to fake the car behind.

"If there was not that rule, that's what you would do, and eventually you catch them sleeping.

"You're not allowed to do that. You're allowed to weave, you're not allowed to start-stop. That's against the rules.

Lewis Hamilton came from nowhere to win in Baku.

"If you look at all the times, every restart I've done, particularly the four I did last year, I didn't do that.

"But in Australia, Sebastian accelerated then brakes and I nearly went up the back end of him. In Baku he did it maybe four times.

"The stewards supposedly said that all the other cars are doing it. But we're the leaders, so it cascades down, it's a domino effect. What the first car does, everyone does the same thing.

"What that does is that now sets a precedent so that means that everyone that's leading a grand prix under a safety car can start-stop.

"That goes down to Formula Two, Formula Three, Formula Four because they're not going to get penalised.

"So I need to get that rectified when I have the briefing next because clearly they don't care about it and if that's the case then we will see more of that.

"And I would expect that from (Vettel) next time I'm racing him.

"If you noticed I already put my car to the right to avoid a collision because he was starting and stopping."

Hamilton complained to Whiting over the radio during the race, but the veteran race chief said he saw no reason to punish the German.

He said: "There was a little bit of a complaint from Lewis that (Vettel) was not going at a constant rate.

Lewis Hamilton said he wasn’t in the mood for celebrating after his lucky win in Baku.

"But then when you look down through the field (there's) quite a few places where that happens, so I think to expect them to all go at one speed doesn't seem to happen.

"As long as no one does anything that's obviously dangerous then I think we're happy with what happened and I think he did control it rather well."

Meanwhile, Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly has slammed Kevin Magnussen as "the most dangerous guy" he has ever raced against.

The Frenchman accused the Haas driver of trying to put him in the wall, after a high-speed clash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Gasly fumed: "Kevin is the most dangerous guy I have ever raced with. He literally put me in the wall at 180mph at the restart and completely ruined the race.

"I knew exactly what he was doing, and he put me in the wall. He's been always like this.

"He's been always racing hard. I don't mind racing drivers which are hard, but like this is just way over the limit. You don't put someone in the wall."

