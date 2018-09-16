Hamilton takes pole in Singapore, Ricciardo sixth

LEWIS Hamilton has tightened his grip on securing a fifth Formula One world title by coming from nowhere to claim a stunning pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix in his Mercedes, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo qualified in sixth.

The Briton, 30 points clear of closest rival Sebastian Vettel with seven rounds remaining, lapped the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 1min36.015sec to claim a record-extending 79th pole position on Saturday, 0.319 seconds ahead of Ricciardo's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton pours on the throttle during qualifying in Singapore. Picture: AP

The Ferrari pairing of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen had set the pace for most of the weekend but the German could manage only third place, more than half a second down, and will start alongside Mercedes's Valtteri Bottas, who was fourth fastest.

Ricciardo finished in sixth just under a second behind Hamilton and close to Raikkonen in fifth.

"That lap felt like magic. I don't really know where it came from," Hamilton said in an interview.

Hamilton's time was three-and-a-half seconds quicker than Vettel's pole position from a year ago and should he make a clean start on a circuit where he has won three times before, the Briton is highly likely to extend his championship lead.

Verstappen also sprang something of a surprise to finish just behind Hamilton, narrowly missing out on becoming the youngest ever pole-sitter in Formula One but the 20-year-old was delighted with his performance.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen chats with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton after the qualifying session. Picture: AP

"Honestly this feels like a victory. To be second is unbelievable," Verstappen said.

"We just have to make sure we have a clean start and then everything is possible."

Vettel is also seeking a fifth world title and while he remains a huge threat in a very competitive car, the German was disappointed not to have been able to capitalise on the dominance Ferrari had over their rivals in practice. "For us it was a bit of a messy qualifying," he lamented.

"We had two laps (in the final qualifying session) and they were both not good enough."