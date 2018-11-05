LEXUS UX: New compact SUV launches with affordable price tag

The Lexus UX200 will land in Australian showrooms late November with the hybrid UX250h coming in mid-January 2019.

LEXUS has finally joined the little SUV party with the new UX.

The compact SUV is built on Lexus' version of Toyota's New Global Architecture platform that underpins the new versions of the Corolla and C-HR.

The UX is priced from $44,450 (before on-road costs) - a similar starting point to key rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Audi Q3 - and tops out at $61,450.

The UX is the second most affordable model in the Lexus line-up only undercut by the CT hatch.

"The UX delivers a fresh and contemporary appeal to young buyers seeking new and exciting experiences relevant to their lifestyles,” says Lexus Australia boss Scott Thompson.

"For many of them, this will not only be their first Lexus vehicle, but also their first entry into the luxury segment,” he says.

Lexus is launching the UX in Australia in two variants the UX200 and UX250h the latter is available in both two-wheel and all-wheel drive. Front wheel drive models are available in three model grades: Luxury, Sports Luxury and F Sport and all-wheel drive models in Sports Luxury and F Sport only.

Sports Luxury models are highlighted by larger 18-inch wheels, an upgraded 13-speaker stereo and leather trimmed seats. F Sport trim stand out thanks to different bumpers, grille, steering wheel, pedals and shift lever. Adaptive suspension with five driving modes is added to the F Sport's standard equipment list.

The base UX200 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (126kW/205Nm) while the 250h models score a 131kW hybrid powertrain.

Lexus has loaded the UX with a long list of standard safety equipment which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring.

Inside the UX's dash is dominated by a large 10.3-inch digital display and a digital instrument display. The cabin is fitted out with a leather trimmed steering wheel and heated front seats.

Prices

Lexus UX 200

Luxury $44,450

Sports Luxury $53,000

F Sport $53,450

UX 250h 2WD

Luxury $47,950

Sports Luxury $56,500

F Sport $56,950

UX 250h AWD

Sports Luxury $61,000

F Sport $61,450