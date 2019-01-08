Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LG's ThinQ smart home devices now promise to collaborate with owners.
LG's ThinQ smart home devices now promise to collaborate with owners.
Technology

LG ThinQ: How your washing machine will learn

Hannah Busch
by
8th Jan 2019 5:54 AM

IN ANOTHER signal of smart devices coming dominance in homes, LG has unveiled its new generation of intelligent machines that promise to learn about your life and make it easier.  

Their latest ThinQ washing machines, dishwashers and vacuums have gotten a serious step up in intelligent thinking and will offer 'collaboration' with their owners.  

Unveiled on stage at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the devices promise to remind owners about maintenance, automatically reorder staples like washing powder and dishwashing liquid and even offer to help clean in the case of robot vacuums.

"We believe the ultimate goal of AI isn't just to create a smart device that responds to a user's request, but to go a step further. In fact to offer proactive recommendations," an LG spokesman said on stage. 

On stage, he unveiled LG Styler, a cupboard-styled device that will iron clothes and keep them clean. LG announced it would also eliminate the need for dry cleaning.  

The brand also launched a benchtop homebrew machine, which might impress drinkers who want to make beer the way they might make coffee. 

"They're (ThinQ devices) able to develop a deeper understanding of user behaviour, preferences and the overall environment."  

The LG spokesman said the new generation of machines used data such as how much electricity people use, when and what they watch on television, and when and how much clothes they wash to learn and respond. 

Availability and pricing for Australian consumers hasn't been announced. 

AI is a major topic at CES2019, with everything from a smart mirror to a smart clock being unveiled. 

LG has also unveiled its first 8K OLED television, and dramatically performed the first public 'roll' of its rollable television. 

Availability for both has yet to be announced. 

More Stories

Show More
ces2019 editors picks lg smart home
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    $200 for trip to see her doctor has Gloria seeing red

    premium_icon $200 for trip to see her doctor has Gloria seeing red

    Health Pensioner says a quote for $200 for a trip to see her specialist on the Gold Coast nearly brought on a heart attack.

    Dining out trend growing in Maclean

    premium_icon Dining out trend growing in Maclean

    News Is the Scottish town of Australia the next foodie Mecca?

    Vietnamese flavours tantalising Maclean tastebuds

    premium_icon Vietnamese flavours tantalising Maclean tastebuds

    News New owners of Coffee Art Cafe making changes

    Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

    Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

    Community Storm's fury still felt by businesses

    Local Partners