Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher when they were together in Oasis.
Music

Liam Gallagher pleads for Oasis reunion

by The Sun
20th Jul 2018 8:26 AM

LIAM Gallagher has urged brother Noel to reunite Oasis after 'forgiving' his sibling following their decade long feud.

The rocker, 45, sent fans into a spin tonight with his attempt to bury the hatchet via Twitter, albeit by taking a dig at his brother's band, The Sun reports.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Earth to noel listen up kid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x."

It comes just days after Liam accused Noel of "cursing" the England football team during a foul-mouthed rant.

He hit out at his "miserable" 51-year-old sibling following England's defeat against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Noel Gallagher, pictured, and brother Liam have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Tony Gough.
Taking to Twitter, he raged: "For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves as you were LGx [sic].

"He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it they should be shot."

