Liam to defend his pulling title

RIGHT: Liam Hackett is the reigning heavyweight champion coming into the 2017 Goanna Pulling Championships.

BACK in the day, big burly blokes used to climb on top of a flatbed truck and pull like goannas out the front of the Wooli Hotel Motel.

This was teenage Liam Hackett's first experience with the Australian Goanna Pulling Championships, and it's what got him onto the pulling stage for the first time.

Last year, Mr Hackett walked away from the Wooli Sporting Grounds a heavyweight champion for the first time, and he's coming back this year to reclaim his title.

"Years ago when Tank (Wayne Phillips) was cleaning u, I got knocked out against him two or three times,” Mr Hackett said. "And there was another New Zealand bloke who was cleaning up... that was 10 or 12 years ago.”

A regular visitor to the seaside village, Mr Hackett gave the championships another crack two years ago, but he didn't have much luck.

"This young fella knocked me out... so I went home and trained up for the year and I thought it was my last year to get my name on the trophy,” he said. "The guy I beat in the finals last year, he knocked me out the year before... so I went back and got him.”

Training for Mr Hackett usually involves a few beers with mates, before they pull out a belt and goanna pull in the back yard.

They've done it so many times the now Alstonville resident is bringing a few extras with him to Wooli this year.

"I've got about six or eight blokes coming down with me,” he said. "We've got a tug of war team too.”

He's not planning to let the fact that he may know his opponents deter him from the title.

"There is nothing friendly about goanna pulling, there is no love once you start,” he said.