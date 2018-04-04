Menu
READY: Liam Schluter.
Warren Lynam
Commonwealth Games

Liam's improved and ready to go at Gold Coast

Steele Taylor
by
4th Apr 2018 8:20 AM

SWIMMING: He's been getting better and better during the past year and it's hoped teenager Liam Schluter can take things up another notch on Thursday, when he competes at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Fifth at the Rio Paralympics, the 19-year-old is the national 200m freestyle S14 title holder, clocking 1:56,69 last month.

"Over the last 12 months he's been consistently improving his training and his times,” his coach Michael Sage said. "We're hoping for another improvement.”

The Kawana Waters swimmer, who has an intellectual disability, is seemingly primed for a strong showing. He's likely to collide with the likes of England's Thomas Harmer and fellow Sunshine Coaster, defending champion Daniel Fox.

"He's come from a distance background and it's always been that speed that's (somewhat) limited him,” Sage said.

"As he's grown into his body he's just got quicker and quicker and we're just working on that progression to that 200m.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily
