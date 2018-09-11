Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Senator backs down on threat to name ‘bullies’

by Jade Gailberger
11th Sep 2018 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE South Australian senator that threatened to name Liberal colleagues she said bullied and intimidated her has backed down after tasking Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deal with the allegations.

Last week, Liberal senator Lucy Gichuhi said she was prepared to use parliamentary priviledge to name Liberal MPs that allegedly bullied her during the leadership spill but has now revealed she is "not going to speak at this time".

Liberal Senator Lucy Gichuhi in Parliament on Tuesday. She appears to have backed down on her threat to name alleged bullies within the party. Picture: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Liberal Senator Lucy Gichuhi in Parliament on Tuesday. She appears to have backed down on her threat to name alleged bullies within the party. Picture: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Mr Morrison this week said any bullying complaints would be dealt with by Government Chief Whip Nola Merino, who is responsible for the welfare of Liberal MPs.

"We have a clear process for handling the welfare of our members,'' he said.

However, in a series of tweets this morning, Senator Gichuhi wrote: "Regarding bullying in my political career: Yesterday I had a discussion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Prime Minister has taken up the issue."

She followed that with: "We must live and work in a way that respects and enhances ALL freedoms of ALL Australians. Australia says NO to bullying and intimidation."

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison

 

A spokesman for Senator Gichuhi said she wants Mr Morrison to "have time to implement measures" to deal with the issues in parliament.

He said there was no indication on how long it will take but she has "left the onus on the PM".

It follows speculation that Senator Gichuhi would use parliamentary privilege to name MPs who bullied and intimidated her as early as Monday night.

Related Items

Show More
bullying coalition federal politics liberal party

Top Stories

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News ON NOVEMBER 30 last year, Daniel took his own life, and on the anniversary of his death, his mum Michele is asking everyone to wear their heart on their sleeve.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:46 PM
    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Council News Three things coming up at council

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    Offbeat Today in history: 50 years since two-hour parking enforced

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear partners can track them.

    Local Partners