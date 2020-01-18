Library lovers take the long way home

LIBRARIES may not be the natural choice of venue to spend a romantic afternoon but that is about to change.

Library Lovers Day is an annual celebration where libraries show off their libraries and for people across Australia to show their love for libraries.

This year’s theme is ‘Uncover something new’ and will be hosting a morning tea with ‘The Long Way Home’ short story competition champions and local writers Claire Aman and Erin Brady.

During the event at Grafton Library Claire and Erin will encourage attendees to write their own stories as well as share stories from this latest local publication.

“To get in on the love of your library, all you have to do is visit on Valentine’s Day,” said regional librarian Kathryn Breward.

“The fun and enjoyment is there for the taking.”

“Libraries are fun places for everyone and Library Lovers Day is the perfect day to come and see all the things you can do and be part of at your library”

The event will run on February 14 from 10.30am to 11.30am at Grafton Library and bookings can be made by calling 6641 0100 or online at https://www.crl.nsw.gov.au/.