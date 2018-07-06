Man with bizarre stalking tactics denied bail

A GOLD Coast man with a history of performing sexual acts on cars and filming himself eating his own faeces has been remanded in custody after appearing in court today for breaching bail and stalking.

Sleiyde Christopher Patrick Allen, 26, pleaded guilty to stalking in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

In March, Allen called a woman he didn't know, who drives a marked work car, and told her he licked her car numberplate in November.

Allen made contact with the woman to admit to the act after a psychologist suggested he apologise to people he had wronged.

Following the call, the victim feared for her safety and was scared to walk to her car without a chaperone.

Allen was charged in April and released on bail on the condition he not to go within 50m of the woman's home.

But a week later, the woman contacted police with a video of Allen mowing the nature strip across the road from her, despite no one asking him.

Allen was jailed for four days for breaching bail on this occasion.

While on May 17, police found Allen breached a bail condition prohibiting him from using social media.

Today police prosecutor Senior Constable Matt Brooks told the court Allen had a history of sending videos of himself performing lewd acts to women he did not know online.

The court heard Allen had not been diagnosed with a mental health condition and was on lengthy parole until 2020 with conditions including he abstain from drugs and alcohol and attend sexual offending courses.

Defence lawyer Bettina Webb, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said while licking a car's numberplates was not illegal, it was "strange".

She told the court Allen had only been charged after calling the woman who owned the car to apologise for his "totally inappropriate" actions.

Magistrate John Costanzo noted Allen had been sentenced 20 times since 2009, he adjourned the case until August 10 to allow time for psychological reports to be presented to the court.

Sen-Const. Brooks said he believed Allen was a "real risk" of reoffending if released.

Ms Webb argued obtaining psychological reports would be difficult with her client in custody.

But Mr Costanzo said he agreed Allen was an unacceptable risk of reoffending and remanded him in custody, pending the outcome of the reports.