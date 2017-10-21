20°
Sport

Liddle blazes to front in Clarence 100

EARLY RISERS: Competitors line up on the banks of the Clarence River at Copmanhurst for the start of the Clarence 100 paddle yesterday morning.
EARLY RISERS: Competitors line up on the banks of the Clarence River at Copmanhurst for the start of the Clarence 100 paddle yesterday morning. Facebook

WATERSPORTS: Former Yamba ironman Fergus Liddle has put one hand on the Clarence 100 Cup with a blistering first leg of the 100km paddle from Copmanhurst to Grafton.

Now competing for the Mooloolaba Paddlers in southeast Queensland, the 54-year-old paddler finished the first leg in a blistering three hours 31 minutes - almost eight minutes ahead of next fastest Ian Craig.

Former Olympic paddler and Clarence 100 female record holder Denise Cooper was the first female to finish the opening leg touching down at the Prince St boat ramp in a touch over three hours 41 minutes.

Clarence 100 organiser Ben Sullivan said the competitors had gotten the perfect start to the day with a clear blue sky overhead.

"The weather really turned it on for us today,” he said. "It was perfect conditions for paddling, now just need to hope it holds out for the rest of the weekend.”

Paddlers will resume their 100km journey to Yamba today with the second leg leaving the Prince St boat ramp at 7am.

Topics:  clarence 100 clarence river paddle watersports yamba slsc

Grafton Daily Examiner
School celebrates 150th birthday in style

School celebrates 150th birthday in style

Former South Grafton Public School principal John Thornton remembers his time at the school fondly.

Twenty years of Hell on Wheels

MOVING ON: Tony Keogh finishes up his last Hell on Wheels after 20 years of riding adventures.

A life-chaning experience comes to an end

GALLERY: Jacarok 2017 begins with a bang

Verse 17 takes the stage at Jacarok on October 21, 2017.

Jacarok has kicked off at the Clarence River Jockey Club

Green staff tickled pink

FOUR-MIDABLE: Anthony Sinclair, Claire Johnson and Mark Knott celebrate the Village Green Hotel's nominations in the 2017 AHA NSW awards for excellence.

Village Green scores a whole host of nominaions

Local Partners

Harwood prepared for heavy hitting Iluka

AFTER their first round clashes were washed out last week, Harwood and Iluka will both be looking to put runs on the board

CRICKET: Spanner thrown into second grade works

Umpires Terry Brien and Rick McLennan during the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Brothers and Westlawn at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Competition forced into redraw after Easts pull out one side.

Blues are still a title contender, says Chelsea star

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action against Roma at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard has not given up on retaining the Premier League crown.