Liddle comes out on top in gruelling 100km paddle

HAPPY FINISH: Competitors celebrate on the Yamba SLSC steps after completing the gruelling Clarence 100 journey.
HAPPY FINISH: Competitors celebrate on the Yamba SLSC steps after completing the gruelling Clarence 100 journey.

WATERSPORTS: With muscles screaming for a reprieve and heads bowed in determi- nation, the large group of Clarence 100 paddlers pulled into Whiting Beach to a crowd of cheering people.

But it was one former Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club member who got the loudest cheer, with Fergus Liddle storming clear to claim the inaugural Clarence 100 Cup.

Liddle completed the three-stage event in a touch over nine hours, 45 minutes, almost an hour outside the race record time set by Gavin Cook in 2016.

TOUGH IT OUT: Competitors find a tough start to the second leg of the Clarence 100 going under the Grafton Bridge.
TOUGH IT OUT: Competitors find a tough start to the second leg of the Clarence 100 going under the Grafton Bridge.

Former Olympic kayaker Denise Cooper was the first female across the line and claimed division honours in 10 hours 12 minutes.

Clarence 100 organiser Ben Sullivan said it was apparent from the first

day who the two lead paddlers would be when they arrived in Yamba but said it was disappointing not to get a broken record this year.

"It just goes to show you need to have the right conditions to post a good time,” Sullivan said.

"We were against the tide for the last two days so the paddlers definitely had to dig in deep to get through and not be on the course

all day.”

Neither individual paddler claimed the line honours, with those going to the team of Mick Skinner and Carmen Atkinson who fought with duo Valerie Waterston and David Bellamy to stay on top.

Almost 50 paddlers took to the Clarence River for the annual event and feedback suggests that number will climb in future years.

BRIGHT: Competitors arrive under a bright blue sky after the first leg of the Clarence 100 paddle.
BRIGHT: Competitors arrive under a bright blue sky after the first leg of the Clarence 100 paddle.

"The feedback from a lot of our new paddlers was that it was a fantastic event and a good chance to support a strong regional community,” Sullivan said.

"There is a lot of scope for improvement in terms of future events but it appears people are keen to buy into the format.”

Sullivan made special mention of Copmanhurst SES, Fire and Rescue Maclean and Yamba Surf Life Saving Club for donating their time and providing safety support over the three stages.

