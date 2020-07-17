LIFE AFTER JAIL: Mixed fortunes for former staff

Corrective Services NSW staff at Grafton Correctional Centre take part in a flag-lowering ceremony for the last time on Friday, 17th July, 2020 before the historic site before it officially closed on August 5.

THIS time the mood was one of general acceptance as Corrective Services NSW officials honoured Grafton Correctional Centre staff for the last time.

The flag-lowering ceremony at the iconic Hoof St entrance on July 17 officially marked the end of the 127-year lifespan of the historic prison, now rendered obselete and decommissioned.

It was a far cry from the reactions of eight years ago when it was announced an overhaul of the 280-bed facility would cost more than 100 jobs and turn Grafton into a ghost town.

Although their futures were equally uncertain, this time staff have had 11 months to prepare.

"It's the final thing now, isn't it? There's no more. She's all said and done now," Grafton Correctional Centre senior corrections officer Scott Ensbey said after Friday's ceremony.

"It is more accepted because of both what was going to happen and how we were going to be adminstered through that process.

"It was no shock, whereas before they said you've got two weeks to find out where you want to go and that was it.

"I think there's only about three or four people now who don't know where they're going at this stage."

Mr Ensbey first started working at the Grafton jail in 2002. His was one of 108 positions axed in 2012, and he was forced to take a $40,000 loss on the sale of his house. During the protests he had organised a jail lockdown for staff to attend a rally as the Grafton Prison Officers Union delegate.

"With the downsize in 2012 I went down to Kempsey to work for three years, then I came back and here we are," he said.

This time around Mr Ensbey's fortunes have fared much better, able to stay in Grafton after accepting a position a the Clarence Correctional Centre which opened in June.

Part of the high security female section of Clarence Correctional Centre, Grafton. Photo: Tim Jarrett

It would have been logical to think the opening of Australia's largest prison would have eased anxiety over future job prospects generally. However the new facility privately operated by Serco has taken on relatively few former employees of the state-run operation in Grafton.

Earlier reports suggested more than 30 employees applied to be among the workforce of approximately 600 at Lavadia. Mr Ensbey's estimates were not as high.

"There's a small group of us going out to Serco,' he said.

"I don't know the exact number but I'm guessing there might've been 25 staff apply, and I think there's about 11 staff that have been successful with jobs out there, which is a little bit disappointing because they're losing good staff.

"There are some good staff going to other fields that would've been great out there. But I got a start and that's a bonus."

Many of the staff have also been able to continue working in the industry, but are leaving the Clarence Valley as a result, transferring to correctional facilities at Kempsey, Glen Innes, Cessnock and Tamworth.

Others have retired.

But despite the upheaval Mr Ensbey praised the professional manner in which staff have carried themselves to the end, which in recent weeks has involved transferring inmates to the Clarence facility.

"We've all banded together here and even though some people are losing their jobs and not getting what they want - a lot of people don't want to leave Grafton too - we've remained professional to our job," he said.

"It's been go, go, go to help Clarence to start their process. But the professionalism has been fantastic here."

Grafton Correctional Centre Governor Michelle Paynter parades her staff for the final time at the flag-lowering ceremony on Friday, 17th July, 2020.

And so when Governor Michelle Paynter dismissed her staff for the last time, the Grafton jail's 127-history as an active prison came to an end, once and for all.

"A lot of emotions," Mr Ensbey said.

"I've been here since 2001 and yeah it's a lot of good mates. They're like brothers and sisters.

"There's a lot that goes on in here that you don't hear about, and we support each other all the time."

Clarence Correctional Centre, Grafton. Photo: Tim Jarrett

For Mr Ensbey, working at the new state-of-the-art facility will be a stark conrast to the now archaic, traditional prison setup in Grafton.

"It's more automated. It's all bells and whistles if you like. Everything's electronic there. Whereas we're still turning keys and swinging grates on cells and all the rest of it.

"I know everyone's saying it's 1700 beds, and we're only 280 here. But inmates are inmates, it's just managing people. You're still managing small pockets, they're not all out at once, not all in one area."

An aerial image of the Grafton Correctional Centre.

As for the next chapter for the block of land flanked by Hoof, Queen, Arthur and Mary streets:

"The main section has got to be a museum. It's got to be.

"As for the back newer section, I'd like to see it demolished and the hospital expanded across the road.

"I did see some plans years ago when I first got here, of a skybridge and that whole area as a hospital."

