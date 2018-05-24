Menu
Grafton prison. Photo Brendan Ray / The Daily Examiner
LIFE AFTER JAIL: Prisoners learn new skills

Caitlan Charles
24th May 2018 10:15 AM

HOW DO prisoners prepare for life when they are released?

Well, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners at Grafton will be prepared by Jobfind Employment, who have been awarded a three-year contract with the jail.

CEO of Jobfind, Michael Hobday, said the Time To Work Employment Service, an initiative of the Australian Government, would support prisoners in accessing employment and reintegration into the community upon their release.

"This is an in-prison service that begins with an assessment to identify any barriers participants might face in getting employment and includes the development of a transition plan," he said.

"Prisoners will also be provided with a facilitated transfer to an employment service provider who will help them find work once they leave prison."

Mr Hobday said Jobfind's proven track record in supporting people in their journey to employment would be the key to the success of the program in Grafton and Kempsey.

"We have always gone the extra mile to identify and capture opportunities for employment for our participants and look forward to starting the program shortly."

Mr Hobday said he expected up to 100 participants across Grafton and Kempsey ails to complete the program every six months.

