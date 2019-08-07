Life ban for nurse who ‘touched breasts’ of patients

A NURSE has been deregistered for life after an investigation into his actions found he fondled women's breasts, touched their necks "affectionately" and kissed their foreheads while working in a Sydney hospital.

The Health Care Complaints Commission found on July 17 that Sajeev George Vaniyapurackal had committed four breaches of the code of conduct while working at St George Hospital in 2017.

The commission found the married father-of-one had targeted three separate patients late at night or in the early hours of the morning.

The victims - aged 49, 77 and 93 - cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Sajeev George Vaniyapurackal has been banned from nursing for life.

"The investigation found that Mr Vaniyapurackal had engaged in similar conduct in relation to both female patients, which involved touching their breast/chest without a proper clinical reason and in a manner that could only be described as deliberate," court documents show.

"Some of his contact with her was more akin to the expression of physical affection as opposed to appropriate touching in the course of providing nursing services. This included stroking her arms, face and hair and kissing her forehead.

"The investigation also found that Mr Vaniyapurackal performed a physical examination of the 49-year-old patient that was beyond the scope of his practise as an AIN and, further, that he failed to make a record of this examination or inform the registered nurse on duty that he had conducted the examination. The examination involved exposing the patient's breasts and genital area."

Sajeev George Vaniyapurackal was found to have acted inappropriately while working at St George Hospital.

Mr Vaniyapurackal, an active member of his western Sydney church, was found to have touched two of the victims' necks before sliding his hands down to their breasts, despite the women asking him to stop.

Another breach of the code of conduct occurred when he repeatedly touched a different victim's genitalia.

Health Care Complaints Operations executive director Tony Kofkin found Mr Vaniyapurackal had a "poor grasp of professional boundaries" and "poses a risk to health and safety of members of the public".

He is permanently prohibited from providing health services, whether on a paid or voluntary basis.