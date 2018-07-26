'Life' for one of our own

AFTER already being awarded a life membership of the Rural Fire Service (RFS), Clarence Valley Rural fire fighter Marcia LeBusque can add another achievement to her list, with her induction as a RFS Association Life Member.

Mrs LeBusque has been an active member of the Association since its inception more than 20 years ago.

She described receiving the award as "overwhelming to start with then unexpected”.

"I was (a RFS life member) already, and my husband was too, which was bestowed on us a few years ago, so this was unbelievable,” she said.

Marcia also served as RFSA vice-president from 2015-2017 and before that as an association treasurer.

In her role as an RFSA board director, Mrs LeBusque was deputy chair of the Communication Engagement Consultative Committee and Volunteers' Family Day coordinator.

Mrs LeBusque said it had been a wonderful experience.

"Quite a privilege to represent the people who didn't feel they had a voice and to know also where to to direct them,” she said.

She said the volunteers worked so hard and asked for so little but sometimes wanted and needed things to be improved or for someone to simply listen.

RFSA president Ken Middleton said Marcia was a worthy recipient through her tireless dedication and commitment. "Life Member is the highest award the association can bestow and is presented only to those who have made significant, quality and sustained contribution ... above and beyond the normal expectations,” he said.