’Life is a moment’: Artist’s inspiring life with terminal disease

John Giese and his daughter Heidi on the opening night of John's current exhibition at Coldstream Gallery.

John Giese and his daughter Heidi on the opening night of John's current exhibition at Coldstream Gallery.

“LIKE a robber in the night’ a disease with no known cause or cure crept up on John and Heidi Giese, stealing the luxury of time, but the father and daughter are determined to live every moment they have remaining.

“You don’t what’s going to happen next. You don’t know what’s going to be stolen. He could go to bed okay and the next day wake up and something’s gone,” Heidi said.

“The first sign that he had of it was his right finger, it just went paralysed. Being an artist, that was the thing … where he went, ‘I’ve got to get this looked at’.”

There were little things, Heidi said, that they didn’t think anything of at the time, that they now know were symptoms silently creeping up.

“He went to do a push up with my son and his arm collapsed underneath him, or he tripped, or was holding something and he’d just drop it.”

Seven months ago, John was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and given a terminal prognosis of two and a half years “if we’re lucky”, Heidi said. ‘

The disease that degenerates the muscles that allow us to move, speak, breathe and swallow has symptoms that are hugely unpredictable. Legal cannabis oil obtained from Canada has been a saving grace for John as the only medication available for his condition.

Upon hearing the “worst” news, Heidi made the decision to leave her beloved job at a south coast preschool and return to her home town with her two children, a transition that has been difficult but made easier thanks to “the army of support” that welcomed them.

Now, Heidi’s “beacon of positivity” remains just that, John’s warm smile as vibrant as the paintings that are the legacy he is proud to have. The father and daughter duo exist in a constant haze of the unknown but with relish embrace the time they have left exuding love and happiness.

“Life is a moment,” Heidi said. “You can allow that anxiety to come in or like in this situation you can do something about it … the only control you have is how you’re going to respond to every situation.”

It is with that mindset that John and Heidi, as a team, ensure he will continue to paint for as long as he can.

The “heartbreaking” first symptom that should have stripped John of his ability to create has been overcome. John has taught himself to hold his paintbrush in an entirely unconventional way and brought the canvas to lie flat, relieving pressure on his arm as an alternative to holding it up for long periods.

The changes are reflected in his artwork, his signature horses, cows and dogs replaced with eye-like patterns that draw you in, in the same iconic vibrant colours.

ADAPTING: Artist John Giese has altered the way he paints after his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

Creativity has followed John as a faithful companion his entire life, as he bounded from one career to the next each vastly unique but with one goal in mind – to create something completely new.

Growing up in Maclean above his father’s clothing store, John was surround by “100 mothers and 100 fathers” in the tight-knit community that lifted each other up and has continued to be the pillars of strength John needs as he takes on his next challenge.

His creative flare began in his father’s garage, fiddling about with timber and going into carpentry, a skill that blossomed into a job making surfboards, then it was designing clothes, sign-writing and, as he most well-known for painting.

ADAPTING: Artist John Giese has altered the way he paints after his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

Never more than 100m from the water John has lived more places than he could say, after years spent in Maclean and Brooms Head raising a family, and a stint in Fiji the Clarence local set up in Bangalow where he completed an advanced diploma in visual art, a decision his daughter Heidi is certain was made purely so he had an excuse to paint every day.

“He was in a great stage in life, we’d grown up and he’d separated from my mum so he could really sink into,” Heidi said.

“That’s when art really got a run,” she said.

John’s art was first exhibited at Grafton Regional Gallery and quickly expanded to the Northern Rivers, Sydney, Melbourne and has been sent around the world to the US, China and myriad other countries.

“The amount of people that have said how sad they are, but how happy they are that they already own his work and how much it means to them,” Heidi said.

“That’s so beautiful to hear, that people are touched by it. That it’s something that they have connected with.”

Heidi and John Giese

Despite living on a timeline, John isn’t afraid of death. He is peaceful, and content with the incredible years he has behind him.

“For me it’s about love in the end. Looking after each other, caring for each other,” he said.

Heidi faces what’s to come with resounding strength.

“The hardest thing for me in losing him will be he is my beacon of posivitiy. He’s always been that,” she said.

“That’s what he brings the world.”

An exhibition of John’s work throughout his career, on now at Ulmarra’s Coldstream Gallery, includes his latest work and original pieces.

On the opening night, one of John’s most recent works was raffled off (above right) to raise $360 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association NSW, a not-for-profit that provides MND patients with equipment, education and support.

By telling their story, John and Heidi hope to help just one person affected by the same disease, and bring light to the organisation that has helped John since diagnosis.