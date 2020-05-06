Life is peachy among the orchards

FROM simple peach farm to rural cafe escape – Edwina and Ray Cameron’s vision is coming to life.

Last week the Camerons began the next stage of their Clarence Valley experience, The Peach Farm, by opening a cafe in the lush surroundings of orchards and bushland.

The Peach Farm took off last year as a pick-your-own fruit and farm experience complete with more than 3000 fruit trees and a menagerie of cute and cuddly animals.

The cafe adds another layer to their farming vision.

“We are passionate about supporting local farmers and educating others on the importance of understanding where their food comes from,” Ms Cameron said

“And how we love, care for and appreciate our land.”

She said the cafe – which had a focus on locally grown ingredients – had already proved popular despite the coronavirus restrictions meaning they could only sell takeaway lunch and coffee.

So popular, they were selling out of almost everything on their menu by close.

The Peach Farm owner Edwina Cameron with son Nick and cafe-managing niece Bree Stanton.

The operation is well and truly a family affair with two of their four children, Nick and Oliver in charge of the animals, among other things, and niece Bree Stanton managing the cafe.

Ms Stanton, who has a passion for quality homemade foods and local seasonal produce, said it had been a dream of hers to manage a cafe and was excited it had become a reality.

“Being able to source food locally, be part of a generous community and have the freedom to create with my family by my side makes this journey all the more special,” Ms Stanton said.

While the cafe is a drawcard, meeting the animals is equally anticipated with the farm a mishmash of rescued animals and poddies (animals who have lost their mother).

Ms Cameron said while interacting with the animals was off limits because of the health restrictions, people are free to wander around the property and take in the beautiful surroundings while they wait.

One of the family at The Peach Farm. There are plenty of young animals wandering around the farm.

“Hopefully it won’t be long before everyone can take in the whole experience and get up close and personal with the animals, but until then a takeaway coffee and meal and watching the animals from afar will have to suffice,” she said.

“We have lambs, goats, sheep, chooks and turkeys, peacocks, geese, a pig, rabbits, kangaroos, a shy cat, poppy the sausage dog and kelpies and they all love cuddles, scratches and lots of food.

“We are constantly expanding our family and you never quite know who’s arriving on the farm next and nor do we.”

The ‘pick-your-own’ peaches and nectarines operate from September to November where guests grab a bucket and pick the fruit straight from the tree.

The Peach Farm is open and can be accessed from the northbound lane of the Pacific Highway, Mororo, 1km past the Iluka turn off.