LIFE ON HOLD: Let’s get through this together

“YOU can still be all the things you want to be … it’s just put on hold for a bit.”

Black Tie Ball founder Emma Joseph’s message to her community is clear, take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, abide by the rules, look after one another and we will get through it.

With a history of working with the Clarence community to ditch the stigma surrounding mental health by organising the annual Black Tie Ball, Ms Joseph said now more than ever was the time to do what you can to help others.

Black Tie Ball founder Emma Joseph.

She was concerned people in the community were not heeding the urgent restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the biggest problems I believe is the inconsistency between people and their decisions and/or opinions,” Ms Joseph said.

“There might be someone who had just come off a cruise and went back to work who doesn’t understand the importance of self isolation, but on the other end someone who is completely self-isolating and is really concerned about their own wellbeing and others too.

“I think there’s so much middle ground available and ready for us to meet on. As a community I think it’s causing frustration, and we don’t need that right now.”

As the 24-hour news cycle bears down and social media becomes a flurry of opinions, Ms Joseph said it was important to take the time to put your phone down and take time away from the noise.

“People need to do what’s important, practice mindfulness, put your phone down, go for a walk, do something in the backyard, FaceTime a friend,” she said.

“Take in the facts, because we need to know. But I think it’s important to not be consumed entirely.

“People don’t realise the effect (screen time) has on their mental health until it’s actually happening, particularly in the current situation.”

Ms Joseph said finding the positive aspects of the situation and continuing to forge human connection where possible would be critical in the coming months.

“Take the time to check in, start a conversations and connect where you can.”