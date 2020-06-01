Menu
Page MP Kevin Hogan, right, with Red Rock Corindi Surf Life Saving Club members on the newly renovated outdoor area at the club house.
News

Life saving club welcomes renovation opening

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jun 2020 2:00 PM
SURF life saving at Red Rock has become a little more comfortable with the opening of major renovations to the club.

The Member for Page Kevin Hogan revealed he secured a $15,000 grant for the work to assist in the club’s renovations of its headquarters.

The Red Rock Corindi Surf Lifesaving Club had needed new facilities at their club for some time.

It targeted an upgrade the outdoor area, disability access, airconditioning and new flooring as its top priorities.

Mr Hogan said it was gratifying to see these facilities open.

“There is a lot of skills training completed in the clubhouse, so it is important the environment is comfortable for members,” he said.

“This will also allow more people in the community to use the area and become involved in the life of the club.”

“Red Rock and Corindi are small communities and pride themselves on being inclusive.”

