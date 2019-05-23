Menu
Light up the Darkness donated funds raised to Our Healthy Clarence to continue working towards better mental health services in the Lower Clarence.
Life-saving donation shines light on mental health

by Kathryn Lewis
23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
"IF WE save one life, then it's worth it.”

The people behind Light Up The Darkness have certainly achieved more than that since Sue Hughes started the group seven years ago.

Having seen a dire need for more mental health services in the Lower Clarence, Ms Hughes decided to do something about it.

To shine a light on and de-stigmatise mental health the committee highlighted the services available in the Lower Clarence and lobbied for more for the community.

"We had watched loved ones suffer depression or had bouts of it ourselves. No one is immune to mental illness, even those who camouflage it well,” committee member Lyn Watson said.

"It was quite an awakening. Once you start to talk to people, you realise it touches everybody at some stage. It may be themselves, a family member, a friend.”

"We wanted to raise awareness of what services are available and how to access them so the community knew where to go for support”.

The group raised money through trivia nights and a community dinner and have donated more than $6000 to Our Healthy Clarence to continue the fight.

Ms Watson said there was no doubt Our Healthy Clarence would take up the torch and work to improve access to mental health services in the Valley.

"We wanted to donate the money so that the Our Healthy Clarence steering committee can decide on where the funds can be directed to within the Lower Clarence,” she said.

"We will always be there if we are needed.”

Our Healthy Clarence pledged to continue its vision to promote awareness of mental health services and programs in the region.

