‘Life skill’: Water safety top priority for swim teachers

AQUAJETS Swim School owners and coaches Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez see their business motto ‘so much more than just swimming lessons’ manifest in their students, who learn confidence and social skills along with freestyle.

The pair moved to Rockhampton about two years ago and in February 2019 struck a deal with the AquaJets Swimming Club in Frenchville to operate their school, now in its seventh term, out of the club’s pool.

“It’s a life skill and it’s something every kid needs to know how to do,” Mr Rodriquez said.

“It’s a skill that could save your life or someone else’s life one day.”

Having been awarded the 2020 ASSA Community Service National Award of Excellence and the 2019 ASCTA Queensland Regional Swim Teacher of the Year, Mr Rodriquez said there was no one way to teach swimming.

AquaJets was also crowned the winner of The Morning Bulletin’s best swim school in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast poll.

It was the result that mattered, he said, and at AquaJets it was “just about providing the best possible service”.

“If there was one correct way to teach someone how to swim, someone would be writing a book about it and be very rich,” Mr Rodriquez said.

“There’s lots of different ways, lots of different philosophies, and lots of different teaching techniques you can use to get the same result.

“We only have two teachers in the water at one time, and that helps keep the whole environment a little bit quieter, a little bit more intimate for our families.”

The rewarding aspect of being a coach was the success stories, Mr Rodriquez said – “seeing the transformation in some of those kids”.

He recalled one young student who would not enter the water when he started lessons a year ago, but now goes to public pools and birthday parties he used to avoid.

“Kids and adults come and they’re scared,” Mr Rodriquez said.

“It’s really rewarding working with all those people and seeing them progress and become confident and safe.

“It is like a family and that’s what we’ve tried to create for them. We want the kids to come and it’s like they’re going to a familiar place.

“We’re just trying to promote as much swimming as possible in the community.”

Brian and Bernadette in the pool with students.

There could not be a better time to learn to swim: the Queensland Ambulance Service received 21 calls in the past 12 months for drownings or near-drownings in Central Queensland, and across the state, 441 calls in 2019.

Officer in Charge Jennifer Cousens said that with increasingly-warm weather, being safe around water became imperative as people did their best to cool off at pools or at the beach.

She said drowning was the third-leading cause of unintentional deaths worldwide and made up seven per cent of all injury-related deaths; in Australia, she said it was the leading cause of unintentional injury or death for children aged between one and three years old.

Men had twice the mortality rate of women, she said, and rural populations had to be wary of open water sources, such as dams and channels.

“We know that people are going to find a way to beat the heat, and no matter the amount of water children are swimming in, a moment of inattention could be the difference between life and death,” Ms Cousens said.

“That’s why having swimming lessons is really important.”

Ms Cousens said age, access to water, occupation, and socio-economic status contributed to someone’s risk of drowning, and that risk could be mitigated by lessons, the installation of barriers around bodies of water, active supervision, and the learning of CPR.

Surf Life Saving Queensland community awareness manager Helen Hallett said swimming was a quintessentially Australian pastime, which made it essential to teach children from a young age.

“They need to know how to swim to avoid the dangers of the surf and some waterways in order to ensure their safety,” she said.