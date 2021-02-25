Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a flood rescue where a truck had left the road and been washed into Blackadder Creek Corindi.
Emergency services at the scene of a flood rescue where a truck had left the road and been washed into Blackadder Creek Corindi.
News

Life threatening flood rescues underway on Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 6:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The region has been hit by serious flash flooding overnight as emergency services scramble to save the lives of people washed into flood waters.

Speaking at the scene of where a truck had gone off the road, Martin Wells from Coffs Harbour SES said too many cars were being washed off the road after driving into floodwaters.

He said there were multiple "life threatening" flood rescues ongoing across the Corindi and Sherwood Creek areas.

"At the moment some incredibly life threatening situations unfolding and we are attempting to get to as many people as possible as quick as we can," he said early this morning

"We have seven or eight units out in the field at the moment and have called in additional resources in for first life.

The truck at Corindi was "basically floating" in the creek and the State Emergency Services team were waiting for the situation to become safer.

"It is too risky to launch rescue boats at this point in time we are just waiting for first light and keeping (the driver) calm at this point.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coffs floods corindi
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REXIT 2.0: Council’s call out for airport help

        Premium Content REXIT 2.0: Council’s call out for airport help

        News Deputy PM speaks over Rex exit as council looks to merger and other plans to save airport

        Jail for choking partner unconscious during jealous rage

        Premium Content Jail for choking partner unconscious during jealous rage

        Crime A Grafton man launched into a terrifying attack on his partner after believing she...

        DIRTY WATER: Council responds to quality concerns

        Premium Content DIRTY WATER: Council responds to quality concerns

        News Clarence Valley Council reveals plans to fix region’s ongoing water quality...

        BREAKING: Train derails near Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content BREAKING: Train derails near Coffs Harbour

        News Reports flooding is hampering recovery effort

        • 25th Feb 2021 6:55 AM