Lifeguards head back to Clarence Valley beaches

IF YOUR summer plans include heading to Clarence Valley beaches to escape the summer heat you can now do so under the watchful eye of lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service.

As holiday-makers prepare to make the post-Christmas pilgrimage to the Clarence Valley region, lifeguards from the ALS have already started patrols at Turners and Main Beach Yamba to keep beachgoers safe. Patrols in several additional locations began on Saturday.

Over summer, lifeguards will be patrolling Iluka, Turners, Yamba Main, Pippies, Brooms Head, Minnie Water, and Wooli beaches. With the exception of Minnie Water and Yamba Main Beach, which are Monday to Friday services, all other beaches will be patrolled seven-days a week.

Volunteer surf lifesavers will also be on patrol on weekends and public holidays ensuring that beaches will have even greater levels of surveillance and that there will be fast response times in an emergency.

Northern NSW Lifeguard co-ordinator, Scott McCartney said ALS lifeguards are looking forward to keeping beachgoers safe over summer.

“Our key safety message for everyone this summer is to swim at a patrolled location, between the red and yellow flags – because if we can’t see you, we can’t save you. Walk the extra five minutes to a patrolled location if you have to,” Scott McCartney said.

“Always consult the lifeguards and signage if the flags aren’t up. Enjoy the beach but look after each other. Lifeguards can get busy so look after yourselves. In particular, don’t let kids swim alone.

“We know that only one in four people can spot a rip. Even if people think they know a beach, they shouldn’t be complacent about where they swim. Beaches change and rips can form quickly,” he said.

Beach patrols and times:

Iluka: 21/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, seven days, 9am – 5pm.

Turners: 14/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, seven days, 9am – 5pm

Main Beach Yamba: 14/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, five days, 9am – 5pm

Pippies: 21/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, seven days, 9am – 5pm

Brooms Head: 21/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, seven days, 9am – 5pm

Minnie Water: 23/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, five days, 9am – 5pm

Wooli: 21/12/2019 to 27/01/2020, seven days, 9am – 5pm