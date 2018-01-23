RECALL: Popular life jacket a 'drowning hazard'

A LIFEJACKET has been recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission after it was found it could be a drowning hazard.
The Jarvis Walker Adult Personal Flotation Device Type 1 was found to have a waist strap attached only to its left hand side.
According to the ACCC, if the PFD was not secured correctly the strap could slip and may not keep the wearer in a safe floating position.
The devices were sold from January 1, 2012 - December 31, 2015; August 1, 2014 - October 6, 2017; July 1, 2011 - December 31, 2015.
If you own one of these PFDs, stop using it immediately and phone Jarvis Walker on (03) 8787 6900 or email recalls@jarviswalker.com.au.