Lifeline hosts free suicide prevention workshops

LIFELINE North Coast will be hosting two free suicide prevention events specifically for Clarence Valley residents this week to provide assistance to the area.

Lifeline suicide prevention co-ordinator Sharon Chisholm said the Valley has experienced higher than average suicide rates in recent years, and Lifeline was committed to providing assistance.

"Our aim is to continue to reduce stigma around suicide, and help residents of the Clarence Valley by providing them with the skills and confidence to recognise and support those who may be at risk in the community," Ms Chisholm said.

"The recently announced additional $500,000 government funding, including a dedicated Headspace centre in Grafton, comes as very welcome news, however this will take some time to put into place, and Lifeline is committed to providing some on-the-ground assistance straight away."

A suicide prevention information night for family, friends and the community will be held at Grafton Community and Function Centre, 59 Duke St Grafton on April 6 from 6pm to 8pm. Ms Chisholm said topics covered at the information night will include how to recognise the signs of someone at risk, facts and myths around suicide, listening and hearing techniques and supporting tools and self-care.

Lifeline will also be hosting an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training Workshop for free, which normally costs $250.

The comprehensive two day workshop will teach the skills required to confidently assist a person at risk of suicide.

Through Lifeline's Pathway to Assisting Life model, participants gain confident and valuable knowledge of suicide intervetion.