Volunteers are needed for the Coffs Harbour Lifeline call centre
News

Lifeline looks for volunteers

14th May 2018 9:15 AM

THE national suicide rate for those aged 15-45 is at the highest in 10 years, showing the role of volunteers at Lifeline is vital now more than ever.

Lifeline relies on more than 3000 volunteers nationwide to support its crisis support line, and the call centre in Coffs Harbour takes up to 15,000 calls from people across the country every year.

To make sure vulnerable Australians are receiving the support they need, Lifeline North Coast's trainer Jason D'Onofrio is putting the call out for more volunteers, with a course beginning May 23.

"Unfortunately in Australia there are eight deaths by suicide every day. It's part of our vision at Lifeline to have an Australia free of suicide, so we're really putting the call out to the community," Mr D'Onofrio said.

The new intake for student volunteers involves a 10-week part-time program, consisting of two separate two-day workshops and eight four-hour classes.

"Volunteers do not need any experience, all they need is to simply care and have a willingness to learn," Mr D'Onofrio said.Contact the Lifeline office before May 16 to secure an interview by phoning 66514093.

call centre crisis support line lifeline volunteers
Grafton Daily Examiner

