Life's a beach at airport as dredging winds up

About 1.3 million cubic metres of sand has been pumped onto Sunshine Coast Airport.

About 1.3 million cubic metres of sand has been pumped onto Sunshine Coast Airport. Stuart Cumming

THE Coast's newest beach is also the region's most exclusive, with access restricted to construction crews and their machinery.

About 1.3 million cubic metres of sand has been pumped to the north-western end of the Sunshine Coast Airport to eventually form the base of a new runway.

Expansion project director Ross Ullman said most of the sand would stay where it was for next six months while it compressed the marine clay beneath.

"If we didn't put a loading on them now and force that consolidation more quickly we'd end up with bumps in the runway just like we have bumps in the (Sunshine) motorway adjacent to us here," Mr Ullman said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The dredge Nile River was pumping about three cubic metres of sand and 6000 litres of water a second ashore until its work was completed at the weekend.

That saltwater has been caught in a plastic liner to try to stop it from penetrating the groundwater underneath.

It is being released into a drain that runs into the Maroochy River.

"The water is saltier than what is in the Maroochy River but the amount of it is so small it will have minimal impact," Mr Ullman said.

"We have real-time loggers in the river recording that as the water is released and they are not indicating any spikes in salinity."

Mr Ullman said the water being released was about one per cent of the tidal prism which flowed in and out of the Maroochy River twice daily.

He said landscape architects were working with Coolum and Northshore Landcare Group to revegetate sand dunes that were cleared for the pumping process.

"Certainly we will be using the same vegetation types that were removed from the dunes in the first place.

He said temporary screens would be erected in the meantime to minimise light disruption during turtle breeding season.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said Marcoola beach would be closed in coming days between accesses 110 and 113 while pumping pipes were removed.

He said the pumping process had been done with a minimum of fuss.

"I've got to tell you that had we relied on trucks to do this it would have been 350 truck movements a day... for 12 months," Cr Jamieson said.

He said the dredging option was completed in a little more than six weeks.

"So there is a really outstanding outcome for everybody in this neck of the woods."