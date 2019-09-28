Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON PATROL: Yamba's surf life savers Warren Tucker, Vice Captain Lloyd Palmer, Captain Roger Varcoe, Hermut Klein and Kane Wilson are prepared for another season.
ON PATROL: Yamba's surf life savers Warren Tucker, Vice Captain Lloyd Palmer, Captain Roger Varcoe, Hermut Klein and Kane Wilson are prepared for another season. Kathryn Lewis
News

Lifesavers return to protect beach-goers

28th Sep 2019 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RED and yellow flags were back on the beach at Yamba on Saturday signalling the start of a new patrol season for surf lifesavers.

The team at Yamba were prepared for another big season. Vice Captain Lloyd Palmer said school holidays, which began this weekend, were always a busy period to kick off the season.

He said frequent training and a plan of attack should an incident occur were a vital part of their role.

"We train over and over again with the gear, because when something goes wrong it is never on a classroom floor,” he said.

If there is one thing Yamba's lifesavers wish beach-goers would do? It's stay between the flags, and raise your hand if you ever need help.

Mr Palmer said tourists often put their hand up when they're in trouble but it is something locals should do more often.

NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said there were more than 4000 people saved from drowning in the last 12 months.

With a very hot, dry summer expected to be ahead surf lifesavers around the state will be on high alert ready to save more lives.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Event serves up Clarence's best

    premium_icon Event serves up Clarence's best

    Community A fantastic feed is on offer at Grafton Showground this weekend

    Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

    premium_icon Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

    News Family and friends remembered man who lived life to the fullest

    Grafton's little golf club's future looks below par

    premium_icon Grafton's little golf club's future looks below par

    News Members to decide on new shape of little golf club

    BEHIND THE DESK: Should we legalise marijuana in Australia?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should we legalise marijuana in Australia?

    Opinion It has cleared a hurdle in ACT, is it time for others to follow?