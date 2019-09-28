Lifesavers return to protect beach-goers

ON PATROL: Yamba's surf life savers Warren Tucker, Vice Captain Lloyd Palmer, Captain Roger Varcoe, Hermut Klein and Kane Wilson are prepared for another season.

ON PATROL: Yamba's surf life savers Warren Tucker, Vice Captain Lloyd Palmer, Captain Roger Varcoe, Hermut Klein and Kane Wilson are prepared for another season. Kathryn Lewis

RED and yellow flags were back on the beach at Yamba on Saturday signalling the start of a new patrol season for surf lifesavers.

The team at Yamba were prepared for another big season. Vice Captain Lloyd Palmer said school holidays, which began this weekend, were always a busy period to kick off the season.

He said frequent training and a plan of attack should an incident occur were a vital part of their role.

"We train over and over again with the gear, because when something goes wrong it is never on a classroom floor,” he said.

If there is one thing Yamba's lifesavers wish beach-goers would do? It's stay between the flags, and raise your hand if you ever need help.

Mr Palmer said tourists often put their hand up when they're in trouble but it is something locals should do more often.

NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said there were more than 4000 people saved from drowning in the last 12 months.

With a very hot, dry summer expected to be ahead surf lifesavers around the state will be on high alert ready to save more lives.