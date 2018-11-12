Lifesaving donation for Westpac Helicopter

Zeke Huish and Rick Tranter holding a $4,000 cheque with the support of the team at Koppers.

The team at the local Koppers Wood Products plant in Trenayr were proud to donate $4,000 to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter last week.

The donation was made possible through the 'Presidents Award' which was issued by its head office in the United States in recognition of their efforts in safety and environment.

"Our site here is 55 years old and is the largest producer of hardwood polls in Australia," Business Manager for the Trenayr plant, Rick Tranter said.

"As a small team though we were excited to receive the award and be able to donate it to local charity that helps so many people each year in the Clarence Valley.

"The Rescue Helicopter is a service anyone might need one day, when it is needed though you know you are in good hands."

Regional Marketing Manager for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Mr. Zeke Huish said the Koppers team had been supporting the service for over 15 years through workplace giving donations.

"When we received the call saying they had chosen us to receive the proceeds from their President Award, it was very humbling and incredibly generous of the staff to nominate us," he said.

"Our thanks to everyone at the plant for helping us to save lives across the region."