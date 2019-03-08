Lifetime collection goes up for auction

LIFETIME COLLECTION: Joy Richardson spent more than 30 years collecting antiques with her late husband, Merv Richardson.

MERV and Joy Richardson created a museum in their home, with antiques lining the walls and a story for every piece, but after their story together was cut short, the time has come to let part of their collection go.

Collecting old bottles from creeks and wells was a hobby for Mr Richardson who, with a modest background, learnt to value everything that came into his possession.

A simple pastime turned into a lifetime, until his sudden passing in late 2017.

The couple were avid collectors who loved the thrill of an auction and the "tactics” involved.

Now after 31 years of searching together for "anything and everything”, it is time for others, to embrace many of the couple's beloved collectables.

Innumerable items from wrought iron furniture from the Grafton Base Hospital and vintage lawn mowers, to some 540 antique bottles, are going under the hammer this weekend.

UNDER THE HAMMER: Hundreds of items including bottles, tools and Royal Winton China will go to auction this weekend. Kathryn Lewis

"It's going to be nice to see things going to people who value them as we have”, Mrs Richardson said.

She said collecting items from throughout history was a special part of her life with her late husband.

"This was a hobby we shared together and enjoyed, for all those years and it is sad that he passed prematurely”.

Although letting go of many precious pieces, Mrs Richardson, who still has a passion for the older collectables, will hold onto some items that have special sentimental value.

The Auction at Grafton Showground Pavilion will be split into two parts.

Mr Richardson's extensive collection of bottles will be auctioned off on Saturday from 6.30 and the rest of the couple's collection, will go under the hammer from 9.30am on the Sunday.

For more information: https://www.nickrowlandauctionssite.com/