Lifetimes of Jacaranda Festivals recognised

HONOUR: Eleanor Powell (left) and Cheryl Barnes at the 2019 Jacaranda Festival crowning ceremony where the pair were awarded life memberships of the festival.

EARNING the status of a life member of the Jacaranda Festival is a prestigious honour, and last year four deserving people received the title in recognition of their years of service to the festival that had given so much to them during their involvement.

Shirley Adams OAM, Gail Harding, Eleanor Powell and Cheryl Barnes were named as Jacaranda Festival life members, and ahead of next week’s AGM for the famed festival have reflected on the honour.

All four have spent decades involved with the festival, helping organise various aspects and events that span the festival calendar from being crowned Jacaranda Queen and Princess and serving as Matron of Honour to hosting afternoon teas, Venetian Carnivals, Queen crownings and the ever popular baby competition.

Gail HardingPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Ms Harding, the owner of Studio One Dance Academy, said she was helping students prepare for an upcoming dance when she heard her name called out.

For Ms Barnes and Ms Powell they each were aware of their inclusion into the life member ranks, but kept the surprise hidden from each other until the night.

Mrs Adams’ husband John said the recognition was a real honour for his wife.

John and Shirley Adams celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The anniversary is also John's birthday and his children Simon and Virginia bought him a diamond shaped paper weight as a novelty gift. Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

All members agreed that while the festival was heading in the right direction, they would like to see some tradition remain for festivals to come.

The Grafton Jacaranda Festival annual general meeting is at the GDSC’s Les Beattie Room on Tuesday February 25 at 5.30pm