Liftoff for new helipad at Maclean

NEW ERA: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis joins with Maclean Rotary members and health district workers as the work begins to rebuild the Maclean Hospital helipad. Adam Hourigan

IN HER time working at Maclean Hospital, current Maclean Rotary president Anne Farrell has seen hundreds of people lift off from the helipad to receive specialised care that would go on to save their lives.

And today, as workmen disassembled the helipad that was built by the Rotary club in 2005, Ms Farrell said she was happy to see the process start that would bring the hospital a brand new facility.

"It's fantastic to see movement on it," Ms Farrell said.

"We began the campaign to have it rebuilt two years ago, because we had a real sense of ownership of the issue.

"And because of where I worked, I had a bit of an inside running to get this to happen."

The helipad was closed in May 2017 after a safety audit found it would not accommodate larger helicopters that the rescue service acquired.

After the Rotary club began a campaign of the health service and government for the upgrade, funding became an issue between both major parties, with the Federal Labor candidate pledging money to rebuild the site in September last year.

Not to be outdone, Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited in November last year pledge the rebuild of the helipad, funded between a $400,000 state government contribution and a local bequest of $350,000.

Yesterday, as member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis watched with members of the Rotary Club and staff of the local health district, he paid tribute to the contribution of Merv and Yuki Sheehan to the health facility.

"Their donation from the family was really a catalyst for what we see here today," he said.

Once demolition is complete, plans will be finalised and a tender sought, with building expected to start towards the end of March, with an expected finish date in the middle of this year.

"The new helipad will comply with aviation safety and engineering guidelines, providing retrieval services for Maclean residents right on the hospital's doorstep," Mr Gulaptis said.