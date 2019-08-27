LIGHT IT UP: Decision time for Maclean Hall

CALL FOR REPLACEMENT: The lighting bar at the Maclean Civic Hall should be replaced by a full lighting rig, according to a report to today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

IT MAY be Maclean Civic Hall's time to shine in the spotlight as a proposal to replace an aged lighting system comes before council today.

Recent works were made to the hall to replace an aged sound and lighting system, some of which was throwing sparks when in use.

As the light equipment could not be repaired for less than the renewal costs of the equipment, and to maintain current standards, the light rigging and controller equipment was replaced with standard coloured globes.

While the sound system replacement was met with positive comments, the lighting system is inadequate for stage productions, with the lighting weak, not covering all the stage, and not allowing for specialist lighting control.

With a show booked to start performances in the hall this month, the council investigated three options - hiring the equipment; creating the rigging and controller for lights, and; a complete lighting system to enable performance of a typical show and rehearsal.

The typical cost of hiring the lighting equipment for show and rehearsal was found to be $4500, the rigging costing $12,000 and a full lighting set-up at $32,000.

The report to council recommends that for the show this month, the lighting equipment be hired as works cannot be done in time for a permanent fixture, and then the full lighting system be purchased and installed for $32,000. This money is slated to come from the general fund, and was not budgeted. The report stated that the full installation was the preferred option as the total purchase price would be exceed by only 6-12 months of hire, and that a complete system was preferred as there was significant risk of incident by groups using external lighting.

In the past, much of the upgrades to the sound and lighting equipment had been paid for by extensive fundraising over the past 20 years by theatre groups, not the council.

Councillors will vote on the recommendation at their Maclean meeting today.