Light Motion has been known to salute at juicy odds

COME BACK: Stable apprentice Olivia Pickering with Shane Everson-trained Light Motion who makes a long awaited return to the track. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Shane Everson's veteran galloper Light Motion has rewarded his backers with some juicy odds and tomorrow's price of $34 should not deter the casual punter.

Just two starts back, at Lismore over 1300m, the seven-year-old saluted, paying $31 and carrying 60kg to boot.

Tomorrow, the field at Grafton will be bigger and the quality better in race 9, the Donovans Beef at the Barriers Benchmark 58 Handicap, 1615m.

Trainer Shane Everson won't mind him being drawn in the 10 box as he is on record as saying the big galloper liked to have a bit of room to move.

Light Motion can be slow away and tends to get trapped by the runners close in.

"He likes to stride out a bit more so I'm happy enough with that. He's a big horse and needs the galloping room,” he said. Everson has described Light Motion as a 2000m horse but can run well over shorter distances earlier in the preparation.

He has also put the horse's favourite jockey Olivia Pickering, who rides him every day, in the saddle.

If Light Motion is anywhere near the leaders in the straight tomorrow, he will be a danger.

Most of his seven wins have come with strong bursts to finish over the top of the early leaders.

The track rating of a soft 6 should not worry Light Motion going on past form as his past two wins have both come on tracks rated a soft 5.

The 57kg in the saddle bags will also suit him.