Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Light plane clips power lines over cane field

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2018 10:57 AM

AN investigation is under way after a light plane clipped powerlines over a cane field southeast of Townsville.

About 7.50am reports emerged of an incident involving a plane.

A neighbour reportedly witnessed the incident.

A Townsville Police spokesman said the plane clipped powerlines and the pilot managed to get the aircraft back to the aerodrome.

Ergon reported 99 homes were affected by a power outage in Brandon.

Locations affected include Ayr, Rose Rd, Hughes Rd, Brandon, Lochinvar Station, Drynie Rd, Townsville Rd, Viero Rd, Hoey Rd, Shemlowski Rd, Lochinvar and the Bruce Highway at Giru.

canefield light plane townsville
Plunging off the shore for Youth Week

Plunging off the shore for Youth Week

News After the success of AYA Fest last year, the CYA wanted to hold another music festival to kick off Youth Week

2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

Cricket Who were the standouts in GDSC Premier League this season?

Man runs 360km to Commonwealth Games for cancer

Man runs 360km to Commonwealth Games for cancer

News Long distance run to raise funds for the Cancer Council

  • 6th Apr 2018 12:27 PM
11 Things to do this week

11 Things to do this week

News A list of things to do this weekend

  • 6th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

Local Partners